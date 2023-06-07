Memorial tapestry to Holocaust victims unveiled in GPO

Holocaust survivor Suzi Diamond has unveiled a special tapestry in Dublin’s GPO which will serve as a memorial to those murdered in the Holocaust and an artistic protest against racism.

The tapestry, entitled el holocausto, was woven in Aubusson in France after a fresco by Mexican artist Manuel Rodriguez Lozano created in Mexico City in 1944.

Unveiling the artwork, An Post CEO David McRedmond said: “Hundreds of thousands of people of all ages, living in Ireland and visiting from abroad will have the opportunity to view and reflect upon the powerful symbolism of this outstanding artwork at the GPO over the summer.”

The tapestry will be on public display in the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street until August. It has previously been on display in Paris in 2020 and in Mexico City earlier this year.

It was commissioned by the founder of Art for Human Rights, Bill Shipsey. He said that “El Holocausto captured the pain and tragedy of the victims of human rights violations and war”.

When asked what the tapestry represents, he said: “I want Irish people to reflect on the necessity to fight against racism, because ultimately, it is extreme racism that has led to genocide.

“So, I want people to react and respond to that and to be encouraged to fight against racism or any racist actions that take place in Ireland,” he added.

Thomas O’Dowd, chairperson of Holocaust Education Ireland, said: “We strive to redress antisemitism and all forms of racism and discrimination, encouraging acceptance and respect for all people. A project as symbolic as the tapestry el Holocausto prompts us to learn lessons from the past that are relevant for young people everywhere in our world today.”

Meanwhile, Shane O’Curry, director of Irish Network Against Racism, said: "The holocaust is a stain on European history which haunts us even today here in Ireland.

“For this reason we must face the horrific truth of what we are capable of squarely, we must honour the memory of the millions who perished, and without apology combat hatred in all its forms to build an inclusive and diverse society based on human dignity and solidarity."