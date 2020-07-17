Memorial plaque among items stolen from grave of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan

HEALTH campaigners have expressed revulsion at the theft of memorial goods from graves including that of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan (26).

The young Ennis woman, who died 15 months ago, became an iconic figure for her brave campaign in support of HPV vaccine take-up.

Now, her family confirmed that items have been stolen from her grave, including a special memorial plaque and decorative rose bushes.

A number of other graves have had items stolen or interfered with.

Clare Co Council has now been urged to crackdown on the spate of thefts - with other cemeteries nationwide also being hit by thieves who apparently take grave goods for black market sale.

Councillor Mary Howard told Clare FM that it is suspected the decorative grave goods are being sold-on by thieves. She has called for Clare Co Council to take tough action.

However, the installation of CCTV cameras is understood to be problematic because of data protection regulations.

In one Clare graveyard, Drumcliffe, there have been seven separate reports since January 1 of flowers, ornaments and grave goods being taken or interfered with.

One of the graves targeted was that of Laura Brennan. It was targeted just a few weeks after her burial - to the distress of her family.

Her father, Larry, has now called for firm action to protect graves nationwide.

"It is very difficult having to deal with this - it was tough enough having to deal with Laura's death," he said.

The repeated interference with the grave has been very upsetting for her parents, Larry and Bernie.

Health campaigners said the incidents were an insult to the memory of all deceased - and urged councils to adopt a tough crackdown on such vile behaviour.

The young Clare woman made headlines with her fearless campaign in favour of the HPV vaccine.

She was told she had terminal cervical cancer in September 2017 - but selflessly devoted her remaining time to trying to help others by promoting the vaccine.

Laura acted as a public campaigner for the HSE and made a high-profile appearance on RTE's The Late Late Show.

Thanks to her campaigning, the take-up of the vaccine rose in some parts of Ireland by more than 40pc.

Clare Co Council insisted the matter was being taken very seriously with enhanced surveillance of cemeteries and increased monitoring by caretakers and cemetery staff.

Local residents have also been enlisted to report unusual activity.

Gardaí urged anyone who spots suspicious activity near cemeteries to immediately contact them.

Further, they urged anyone offered cut-price grave goods from an unknown source to alert gardaí.

Online Editors