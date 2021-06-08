Memorial at last to 1,000 tragic Irish miners who perished in bitter Colorado winter after fleeing Famine 

UP to 1,000 Irish miners, buried in paupers’ graves after fleeing the Great Famine, are finally to be remembered.

The victims - average age 23 - left Co. Cork to mine for silver in America. Many came over in so-called “coffin ships”, a name given because of how many people never made it to their destination.

Tragically, due to the bitter winter, they perished in Leadville, Colorado, and currently don’t even have headstones to mark their resting places in the town’s Evergreen Cemetery.

However, soon the victims will be given a proper memorial at the cemetery. A spiral pathway will lead to the top of a mound where a sculpture will sit. It is said to be reminiscent of ancient Irish burial mounds. The names of each person in the plots will be carved into glass walls or onto plaques.

An artist's impression of the planned memorial to Irish miners in Leadville, Colorado

An artist's impression of the planned memorial to Irish miners in Leadville, Colorado

Irish American historian Jim Walsh has dedicated his working life to telling their stories.

“I couldn't believe that all of these people were just buried without markers. I mean they were given little wooden markers at the time,” said Mr Walsh, who first discovered the cemetery in 2003. “But it really just grabbed me and stayed with me.”

“They arrived in Colorado, hungry and desperate and unskilled and uneducated and were ostracised,” said the University of Colorado Denver assistant professor. “Many fled to places like Leadville because they knew there was a job here for them.”

Mr Walsh found their names and ages, thanks to Catholic Church records. He discovered the average age of the people in the pine boxes was 23 years old, and half of them were children under 12.

The horrific work schedule and bitter winters that lasted until after spring took their toll and up to 1,000 died, including many young children left destitute.

“I said to myself, I was going to make this part of my life's work. The people who were buried there, their voices needed to be heard,” Mr Walsh said.

“The sorrow of that journey is lost. It was so traumatic that it was not passed on in oral tradition. Grandparents didn't pass it down to parents to pass it down to children, because it was so traumatic.

“The message was always: get an education, move forward. So this Memorial is pausing that narrative for just an instant, to turn around and just look at from whence we've come and that offers us our humanity back, maybe.”

The Irish Network Colorado is heading up the work on the memorial and is still collecting donations.

“I'm not a true Irish immigrant because I didn't do it the hard way like my forefathers did, I'm very conscious of that,” said Alan Groarke, president of the Network. “I can't live that life, that tough struggle that they did, this rite of passage. Instead, what I've been given is an opportunity to promote and facilitate having a memorial to some of my brethren, my forefathers, who came to a place to try and make a living for themselves in a new world.”