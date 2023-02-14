Members of Irish dancing body asked not to speak to media amid cheating claims scrutiny

Members of the biggest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world have been asked not to speak to the media, as its first major Irish competition since a global cheating scandal emerged takes place.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has asked its members to defer any questioning journalists to its press office, as the national and international media is expected to descend on the Oireachtas Rince na hÉireann 2023, the All-Ireland Irish dancing championships, which kicked off in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Sunday.

It is the first major Irish competition since the alleged cheating scandal shook the world of Irish dancing last year.

Screenshots of messages between teachers and judges, first reported by the Irish Independent, appeared to show dancers’ competition numbers being shared in advance in order to try to rig competitions for select schools.

All CLRG members received an email ahead of the competition from dance body chiefs with clear instructions on what to do if they are approached by the press.

“For those of you attending Oireachtas Rince na hÉireann this coming week, we ask that if you are approached by any media outlets you refer all requests to Anne Hall, who is serving as PRO for the event,” the memo said.

“Thank you and all the best in Killarney.”

There is immense pressure on the CLRG this week to prove that the organisation is reforming itself and taking claims of cheating seriously.

After the alleged cheating scandal centring on around a dozen teachers and judges first emerged last year, dozens more allegations about other dance officials followed.

There was also harsh criticism among the CLRG’s global membership about the way that the organisation had handled the scandal, and whether or not it had only sought to act on the allegations once they started to become public by being leaked online.

Those who have been at the competition in Killarney since Sunday described a bleak and dour atmosphere, as the world of Irish dancing grapples with the scrutiny that followed the cheating scandal.

Ahead of this week’s major competition, the CLRG had announced sweeping reforms of the way its competitions will be judged, in order to try to eliminate the opportunity to cheat.

None of the 2,000 dancers competing in Kerry will have their competitor numbers published in advance of the competition, “nor will competitor numbers be published in the programme book”.

Instead, shortly before each competition starts numbers will be published on an app called Guidebook.

All electronics – phones, tablets, laptops, etc, must be left in their hotel room

Judges will now not be allowed to bring any notes or paper to the judging table with them, nor will they be allowed to carry “phones, bags, purses or smartwatches”.

“All electronics – phones, tablets, laptops, etc, must be left in their hotel room. Judges are not permitted to return to their hotel room until judging for the day and sign-offs are complete,” the CLRG said.

Judges will no longer know too far in advance which competitions they will be adjudicating.

The CLRG said that for each evening of the six-day competition, “a public draw will select the adjudicator panels for the next day”.

And finally, judges will not be allowed to mix and socialise with competitors, their teachers or their families during competitions.

The CLRG said that “adjudicators will be asked to socialise/take meals as a group separate from other members, teachers and dancers”.