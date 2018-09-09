The man behind a new charity after the closure of controversial Ataxia Ireland has slammed "career CEOs" and said this time, "the members are doing it for themselves."

'Members are doing it for themselves' in new Ataxia charity after controversial closure

Wexford man Albert Young, who suffers from the brain condition Friedreich's Ataxia, is now CEO of Ataxia Foundation Ireland (AFI).

He said the charity is "breaking the mould" as five of the seven board members have an Ataxia themselves.

"We're getting a lot of support from the public because they're aware of the controversy with the previous organisation," Mr Young told Independent.ie.

He described the board membership as a "good strategy".

"It's supported by the public and they see it as a good thing, especially with all the controversies in different charities," he said.

Speaking at AGM (left to right): Al Young (CEO) John Kelleher (Chairman) Rachel Byrne (EB)

"I call them 'career CEOs', when the main focus is their career rather than the cause. This time it's the members doing it for themselves."

Ataxia Ireland was forced to close earlier this year after a damning Charity Regulatory Authority report and its functions were fully transferred to AFI.

The investigation, published in July 2017, discovered that two founding trustees at the charity, Clare and Tim Creedon, were wrongly paid €84,009.

The payments broke Revenue Commissioner rules, which state charity trustees cannot be paid. It was also learned that its generous funding from the HSE quadrupled over the years. Ataxia Ireland was given €102,383 by the HSE last year - up from €27,934 in 1999.

The charity was reported to have weak internal financial controls and the Creedons' daughter Barbara Flynn, the charity's chief executive, had a pension contribution of €38,500 which was paid from funds rather than from her salary.

In addition to the annual HSE funding, Ataxia Ireland also received yearly lottery payments through the Department of Justice - reaching a high of €109,212 in 2011.

"Now we're starting totally from scratch financially," Mr Young said.

"And we've been contacting as many people as we can about our new charity. It's a small community because it's such a rare disability.

"I think people's confidence will be restored in charities when an organisation does something like what we're doing now," he continued.

"It's the people who were affected that are trying to change things here.

"A lot of members were shocked and surprised at the time of the [Charity Regulatory Authority] report, and really the organisation had been around for some time. Now we're approaching things a different way."

Mr Young said the board has created a number of cost-effective measures for their new charity.

"We designed our own logo, built our own website, we're operating without the use of an office for as long as possible.

"We rent a boardroom from another charity for our monthly management meetings. We're very slow about renting an office, we'll rent one when we really need it. We're focusing the money on the members."

The charity have applied for HSE funding and Mr Young said he is now confident for the future.

"I suppose the pressure has eased off compared to when we were getting the charity off the ground," he said.

"We have a pretty solid team around here."

Mr Young previously told Independent.ie he had no regrets on making an official complaint about Ataxia Ireland.

He first became concerned when he noticed that a large number of committee members were leaving the organisation without explanation.

And then later became concerned about finance issues. He then moved to distance himself from the Leopardstown-based charity.

"I could not stay silent and allow funds being donated to the support of members not going to them," he said.

"There were pensioners giving €50 out of their pension to support the charity."

Ataxia is a term for a group of disorders that affect co-ordination, balance and speech. In severe cases it can be fatal.

Online Editors