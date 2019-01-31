Paul Melia, Environment Editor with the Irish Independent, is leaving the role to become policy adviser to Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Melia to become policy advisor to Housing Minister

Mr Melia has worked for the Irish Independent, The Herald and Independent.ie since 1999.

Originally from Galway, he is a graduate of Maynooth University and NUI Galway.

An award-winning journalist, in his role as Environment Editor, he extensively covered planning, housing, water, climate change and transport.

