Discussions between Andrew McGinley and the HSE today about an independent review of his wife’s treatment and care have been described as “positive.”

Mr McGinley’s wife Deirdre Morley was last month found not guilty of murdering the couple’s three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

A psychiatric report to establish her future care was commissioned after the verdict and on Tuesday the 44-year-old former nurse was committed to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH).

Today, Mr McGinley had a preliminary meeting with the HSE in relation to establishing an independent review of his wife’s care.

Mr McGinley had called for an “inclusive investigation into Deirdre’s diagnosis, treatment and medication” prior to the children’s deaths.

“I am pleased with the meeting and the commitments made by the HSE, “ he told independent.ie about today’s hour-long meeting.

“I had asked for an inclusive investigation and the HSE have proposed an independent review.

"It was a meeting to discuss whether what I was seeking will be covered in an independent review and I have advised them to have the same conversation that they had with me today with Deirdre.

"She needs to be included in this review and it needs to be thorough. She is now committed to the CMH and that’s going to present its own challenges. We are also still in covid times so there are difficulties.”

The next step for all parties will be to agree terms of reference and scope for the review, according to Mr McGinley.

“Once the terms and scope are agreed who will be doing the independent review will be determined,” he said. “I’m pleased that it’s kicked off and I had asked that it be treated with urgency which they (the HSE) seem to be doing. There is a line of communication open and it’s positive.”

During the meeting, which Mr McGinley attended alone, the HSE offered its condolences on the deaths of Darragh, Conor and Carla.

Mr McGinley said: “It was done in a very respectful manner, which I appreciated.”

Mr McGinley will next week meet Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler in relation to proposed changes to the Mental Health Act to allow a family member or advocate to play a greater role in the mental health treatment of a person.

He said he was unaware of the deterioration in his wife’s mental health in the lead up to her killing the children in January 2019 and has been calling on the HSE to allow families have a more inclusive role in their loved ones’ mental health.

Meanwhile, Ms Morley appeared in court on Tuesday via video link. She did not speak during the brief hearing.

No further details of Dr Mulney’s report were outlined in court and it was not said when Mrs Morley’s condition will be reviewed.

However, under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006, Ms Morley can expect to have her condition reviewed every six months.

A review board will decide on her ongoing, based on evidence from her treating psychiatrist.

Depending on that evidence, it will have the power to continue her detention, discharge her, or conditionally discharge her.

A conditional discharge would usually involve ongoing outpatient treatment or supervision.

Ms Morley, who worked as a paediatric nurse at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, had a long history of depression and her condition escalated to delusion and psychosis by the time she killed the children. However, she hid the severity of her condition from those closest to her.

Her two-day trial heard how she told gardaí she took the lives of her children because she believed they had been damaged by her mental illness and her parenting. She had convinced herself they would be better off dead and also planned to end her own life. However, she passed out on medication and alcohol before she could do so.

Expert witnesses for the DPP and Ms Morley both concluded she was legally insane at the time of the killings.