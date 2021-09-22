Meet the workers who swapped high-rise city living for a rural work-life balance

This week marks the move back to the office for many workers across the country, but for some the pandemic has spurred on a completely new way of living and working. Many workers have had their eyes opened to the possibilities of working in large companies, not in big cities, but from some of the most rural parts of the country.

The rise of remote working, assisted by improved broadband infrastructure and Ireland’s enhanced network of digital hubs, has led to a rewilding of skilled professionals across the country.

Independent.ie has been speaking to some of the people who have swapped the high-rise office landscape for a smaller work eco-system.

Cyber security manager Ty Brush moved from Tampa in Florida to Galway and now works from the Portershed co-working space in Eyre Square. “Even in the midst of the lockdown there was a lot of people who were lending a hand to help us get situated because we didn’t know a soul here.

“The company I work for, A-LIGN, is based in Tampa and I had built our sales team in the US and started looking at strategic moves to enter the European market and Ireland was at the top of list. When we started working with the IDA about what tech company in Ireland could look like, Galway was highlighted for a number of reasons.

"One was certainly that our CEO loves Galway. There was a bunch of things pointing towards it, the educated workforce, all lot of the main tech companies were making a move to Galway and it kind of seemed like Dublin was pretty saturated and there was a higher cost of living in Dublin. Galway seemed like the kind of place where our future employees could have a better work-life balance,” he said.

“We moved the week before Christmas (2020), so when we moved over, we were in self-isolation while everything was open and then the Government really moved back into a full lockdown. So, we kind of learned Galway in the midst of full Level 4 lockdown for five or six months. But the overall experience was really good. We fell in love with Galway, the people, the culture and the environment.

“Tampa is kind of a similar growth story. The main hubs of Chicago, Boston, New York, San Francisco – everyone knows about those places. Tampa is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the US and there’s a ton of investment being poured into it. It seems like a very similar story for Galway. The IDA helped us to see it but it’s very clear that there’s a highly educated workforce here and a lot of people spending time and money to make this look something like a Dublin or Cork – a big business centre in the future.”

Eileen Gallagher moved home from London to Ranafast, Co Donegal

Eileen Gallagher, CEO of Synergy-Vision, moved home from London to Ranafast, Co Donegal. “When we finish work now, instead of finishing and going into the rat race and driving the car for two hours back from central London, now it’s a 10-minute nip back to Ranafast and then down to the beach.

“I’m from Ranafast, as is my partner, and we have a seven-year-old son. We wanted to return home maybe in a few years time, but with Covid and everything we looked at what’s important for us and moving home was very much up there. So, we came back in June I can continue to work remotely.

"The Gteic facilities in Gaoth Dobhair have really allowed me to hit the ground running. Our company has a very people-centric focus so flexible working has never been an issue. It’s been something that’s been encouraged and supported from the outset. Work-life balance is at the heart of what we do.

“Covid-19 very, very much expediated our plans. We went from maybe in a few years time, to we need to get back. It’s good for our child and my parents are older. It’s just good to be back and Donegal is spectacular. The weather has been phenomenal and even if it’s not, you just make more of life. So, you’re in work and you’re focused because you’ve got the facilities there and then after work you’ve got amazing Donegal to explore.”

Aoife O’Connor, call centre manager with Ipsos MRBI, moved home to Belmullet in Mayo from Dublin: “It was lovely finishing up at half five and going to meet some people at the beach and we’d have a swim together and go home and make dinner or whatever. It felt like we were in Home and Away or something.

“I’ve been working with Ipsos since 2007 and everything was office based, in the office in Blackrock, and then the pandemic hit. So, I decided to come down to Mayo. I’m originally from Belmullet and I’d actually bought a house here before the pandemic hit. I had been trying to buy in Dublin but there wasn’t a chance. I didn’t think I’d be living here this soon. I bought it thinking it would be somewhere I could retire to.

“During the pandemic, I moved to the house and started working remotely from here. I mentioned that there was a Gteic hub to the Managing Director in Ipsos and he suggested that I could open a call centre there. This time last year we took up 10 desks in hub. So, we have 26 employees at the moment and we’re hiring more next week,” she said.

“Because I had been living in Dublin for so long and I’ve always lived in rental accommodation, you’re always on edge. You’re afraid that you could be asked to move out, or maybe the rent could go up. I also hadn’t realised how much I was living out of a bag. Because I was working up there during the week and a lot of weekends I was coming down. So literally the bag was always packed. Not having to face the M50 on a Friday is just amazing.

“During the summer we had good weather and I’m right beside the outdoor pool and beach here in Belmullet. It was lovely to be able to log off and then you’re on the beach, as opposed to leaving the office and spending an hour in traffic.”