A carer in St James's Hospital in Dublin has handed out over 200 goody bags filled with toiletries, snacks and even children’s drawings donated from the public in an effort to lift coronavirus patient’s spirits.

Valerie Quirke, who lives in Tallaght, appealed to her friends last week to donate shower gel, shampoo, toothbrushes and packets of biscuits so she could hand them out to Covid patients in the hospital to raise their spirits.

The carer received hundreds of donation items and has been putting them in paper bags and handing them out to all patients at St James’s.

“I came across a gentleman in a ward who had a little battery-operated radio and it was his only point of contact to the outside world.

“I brought him in some juice drinks, chocolate and batteries the next day and he was delighted. That kind of upset me the following day and I couldn't really sleep, thinking of how many people like that are in the hospital.

“If I know that there were people like him before the pandemic, then I know there’s going to be a hell of a lot more now.”

Valerie asked her girlfriends to pick up a few essentials on their weekly shop runs and before she knew it, people were getting in touch from all over Dublin, looking to donate.

She also set up a GoFundMe fundraiser which has raised over €2,000.

“I set up the GoFundMe and it just snowballed, the response was absolutely unbelievable,” she explained.

“I originally had planned to give out bags to only Covid patients, but everybody in the hospital is going to be able to get one of these gift bags now.”

Each bag contains either baby wipes or women’s facial wipes, shampoo, shower gel, toothbrush and toothpaste, a magazine or a book as well as personal hygiene items.

A bottle of water and a juice or a fizzy drink, as well as a packet of biscuits, bars and sweets are also included.

“My kids have also been drawing pictures and my friends' kids have also been making get well cards so we’ve included them too. That’s a big thing because it’s a very personal touch,” she added.

Paper bags and labels were donated through companies P&J Gaffey and Masterphoto Digital and Valerie’s spare rooms have been turned into gift bag stations with her friends Isaura Brady and Stephen Keighery helping out.

“I have two spare rooms at the moment and a colleague has been staying with me as she’s high risk and my boyfriend has been helping out putting the bags together as my minions,” she laughed.

Each bag costs €8 to put together and donations have come far and wide, with some items purchased with the money raised.

“I met five people at Tesco’s car park where we parked far apart, they put stuff in the middle of the car park and then we collected it and loaded it in the boot. When we get home, all the stuff is going into a room and it stays there for 48 hours to ensure it’s not contaminated.”

She has now encouraged other healthcare staff in other hospitals to set up similar initiatives.

“I’m very conscious of it snowballing because we don’t want to be left with too much stuff,” she explained.

“As hospital staff we can access each ward but I don’t have access in other hospitals.

“So I would encourage staff in other hospitals to set up something similar so patients in other places can benefit too.”

Online Editors