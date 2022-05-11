Meet the schoolgirl (11) set to take the Junior Cert maths exam: ‘You couldn’t imagine my dad’s face’

Cara Darmody has spent over 300 hours studying for the exam that she will take this summer

A Tipperary schoolgirl (11) will be taking on the extraordinary challenge of sitting the Junior Cert maths exam, despite only being in 5th class.

Cara Darmody has spent over 300 hours studying for the exam that she will take this summer, in a bid to raise funds for autistic children in her local primary schools, Ardfinnan National School and Scoil Chormaic Special School.

The Ardfinnan native has two younger brothers, Neil (9) and John (5), who are both autistic and non-verbal, and she said it “annoys” her how few services are available for autistic children in Tipperary, so she wanted to do something about it.

Not only is the 11-year-old hoping to raise €10,000 for occupational and speech therapy in the two schools through the online fundraiser, she has also called on Taoiseach Mícheal Martin or Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to visit the area and see the issues themselves.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about how she came up with the challenge, Cara said: “One day I came down to dad and said ‘Dad I want to do an impossible thing’ and he was expecting me to say something like ‘go outside and try to kick the ball over the field’ but I was like ‘I want to sit the junior cert ordinary exam paper’ and you couldn't have imagined my dad’s face when I told him that, he actually died.”

The schoolgirl's father, Mark Darmody, said he was surprised when she said this, but as she was already way ahead with her maths in school, he took it upon himself to teach her the Junior Cert cycle.

Before the pandemic, Mark travelled across Ireland for work, so when the country went into lockdown he had more time to spend at home, so he and his wife really focused on their daughter's education.

“It was the first time we were really clued into her education, so we had a great lockdown and her education went through the roof and she loved it,” he said.

One day a week Cara does 10 hours of maths with her father, and he also gives her work that she can do in the classroom when the other children are doing their sums.

"They can’t teach her Junior Cert maths so she just does one hour then practicing the stuff that I set out,” he said.

"So even for us we have to correct that, so the workload is a lot, in one way it's good that our boys don’t sleep because I would often be correcting things at 2am or preparing stuff for her.

"She has done about 300 hours and the number of hours I’ve put in would far exceed that as I have to prepare it and correct it.”

The father said he would love to see Cara’s challenge reach the Taoiseach or Tánaiste, as he doesn’t believe the “unvarnished truth” of how autistic children are suffering due to a lack of therapies is being told.

"What we are doing is only a small touch in the ocean but where Cara can make a difference is by either bringing the Taoiseach or Tánaiste down here or she goes up there and we have a very respectful meeting,” he said.

"I don’t think people show them a video of a child like ours having an absolute violent meltdown and we need somebody to say ‘this is what happens when occupational therapy is not provided’ and ‘take a look at this video for two minutes,’ and just have silence in the room. “I don’t think they are being lobbied in the way I would like to see them being lobbied.”

Mark has stressed that none of the money raised will be going towards therapies for his two sons, it will be for others in the community who are struggling.

"We have said to the schools that we would like to see the money go towards actual therapies because often they will fundraise for things like swings and the balls, the simple stuff, but what we are seeing on the ground is a family who gets two or three speech and language sessions with a child who is on the verge of talking, it could save one year,” he explained.

“There’s often a window that closes quite quickly between certain ages and if you miss those windows I think it’s very unfortunate and the damage is done and so we are going to lobby the schools to really spend the money on the therapies, but having said that we are aware that its a nationwide problem not just south Tipperary.”