Meet the Irish eco villagers already striving to be climate problem-solvers

From ‘preferendums’ to digital farmers markets, the climate revolution is already underway here

Torben Marl of Cloughjordan community farm in Co Tipperary holds up some of this year&rsquo;s potatoes. Photo: Eoin Campbell Expand

Torben Marl of Cloughjordan community farm in Co Tipperary holds up some of this year’s potatoes. Photo: Eoin Campbell

Nicola Anderson

From setting an example to the rest of Europe with plans for river turbines and transforming the energy ratings of Georgian buildings to growing their own vegetables, communities across Ireland are striving to be the problem-solvers heralded by David Attenborough in his rousing COP26 speech.

As the world holds its breath to see whether COP26 can truly make an impact on climate change, the revolution has already started at grassroots level in a number of towns and cities.

The dire environmental situation is being viewed with a grim steeliness by the residents of the Eco Village in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary.

