Three young brothers from Co Donegal are causing a storm in the US after being made official cast members at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.

Meet the Irish brothers who have become official cast members at Disney World

Donegal native Tommy Byrne along with his sons Luca (14), Finn (12) and Dempsey (9) bid farewell to Ireland in January to try and break America.

The boys have been performing trad music at The Raglan Road in Disney, complete with Irish dancing and even rapping. Dempsey plays the bodhrán, fiddle and whistle, Finn plays the banjo, mandolin and whistle and Luca plays the accordion, whistle and bodhrán. All three are Irish dancers and Finn is an Irish dancing champion.

The Byrne brothers with a crowd outside Raglan Road

"We've now been made official Disney cast members. We even had to go to Disney school last week where we learned about the history of Disney and how to immerse guests into the magic at Disney. The boys absolutely loved it. "The best part is that we get free tickets to all the Disney parks which is amazing. We're having the best time ever."

Tommy said the boys play shows on the weekends which are "going down an absolute storm". "This summer we will be going on a tour of the US, starting in Florida and going to places like Nashville, Ohio, Chicago, Cleveland and New York. Then after that we'll be doing a second US tour in October. It's all go, but it's an incredible experience."

Donegal natives Luca (14), Finn (12) and Dempsey (9)

After conquering America, the Byrne brothers want to bring their shows to Australia and New Zealand. "There are very exciting times ahead. We are going to start a new vlog channel where people can follow our family on our trips and see what we're getting up to. Luca wants to be a film maker so we're going to let him take the reigns and see what happens. We're loving every moment of it and we can't wait to see what's next for us."

Tickets to see the Byrne brothers on their US tour can be found on www.thebyrnebrothers.com

Donegal natives Luca, Finn and Dempsey with Ryan Tubridy

