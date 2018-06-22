A team of four friends will be kayaking across the Irish Sea this weekend in a bid to raise suicide awareness.

Meet the group of friends kayaking across the Irish Sea to help turn tide on suicide

The group will depart from Wexford on Saturday morning and paddle their way to St David’s Head in Wales.

Hotelier Liam Griffin and Irish Defence Force members Private Stephan Happe, Signalman Araon Kearney and Private David Feehan are trying to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity ‘3T’s’ - Turn The Tide of Suicide. Liam Griffin, who is a dedicated sea and river kayaker, says the group hope to arrive in Wales after 13 hours.

"We had planned to undertake this challenge on July 7, however the weather conditions look like they will be very favourable this weekend, with a high pressure, low winds and a neap tide so we are planning to depart a dawn on Saturday morning from Wexford and we will hopefully reach the coast of Wales some 13 hours later. "We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us so far and an especially big thank you to Pascal Ryan for getting his boat ready at such short notice and supporting us all the way."

The kayak team has been training for the 100km crossing for months and have also been undertaking a series of training challenges and mentoring with the global adventure kayaker Mick O’Meara To follow the teams progress and or make a donation to the charity see here.

