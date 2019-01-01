Meet the first babies of 2019

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Louth had the honour of delivering the first baby of 2019 - and it pipped The Coombe to the post by just one second.

Parents Michelle Montague and Simon Cox, from Kilmessan, Co Meath, welcomed Baby Meave at three seconds after midnight.

She weighed a healthy 7lbs 4 ounces.

Amelia O'Brien was just one second behind in the Coombe, Dublin as she was born at four seconds past midnight to parents Leanne Farrell and Alan O'Brien.

She weighed exactly 7lbs and is the couple's third child.

Next into the world was a baby girl at Holles Street, who's mother Natasha Philpott from Newtown Mount Kennedy gave birth at 27 seconds after midnight.

The first baby boy of 2019 was delivered at Cork University Maternity Hospital at four minutes after 12.

Parents Marie and Niall O'Brien, from Ardmore, Co Waterford and are said to be "delighted", a staff member on the maternity ward said.

Meanwhile, it was an uneventful beginning to the new year in the maternity wards of Wexford General Hospital, Portiuncula, Co Galway and St Luke's, Co Kilkenny as no babies have yet been born.

The Coombe had a very busy start to the New Year with three births in the first half hour.

The Rotunda's first baby was delivered at 12.15am, while University Maternity Hospital Limerick's first baby was born at 2.20am.

One of the first babies born on New Years Day in the University Maternity Hospital Limerick was Mary McKenna who arrived at 2.20am weighing in at 3.2kgs (7lbs 1oz) to first time proud and elated parents Conor and Aisling McKenna, from Miltown Malbay, Clare. Photograph: Liam Burke Press 22

Little Mary McKenna weighed in at 7lbs 10ounces and was born to proud first time parents Conor and Aisling McKenna, from Miltown Malbay, Co Clare.

Online Editors