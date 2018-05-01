Meet the 87-year-old golfer who has just hit his second hole-in-one this year

An 87-year-old golfer has completed the incredible feat of scoring a second hole-in-one on the same hole only months apart.

Evergreen Bert Whoriskey, from Derry, hit the headlines in January when he hit an ace on the par three 15th at the City of Derry Golf Club.

Incredibly, Bert managed to repeat the achievement on Saturday at the Quarry hole on his way to scoring 32 points in the club stableford competition. "It's my third hole in one in 40 years of golf and I couldn't believe it on Saturday when the ball went in again," Bert explained.

"When I had my hole in one there in January this year I didn't see the ball going in because of the overcast weather conditions. On that day I hit a seven iron. On Saturday I hit an eight iron. "Together with my playing partners Tom McDermott and Jim Smallwoods I was able to see the ball landing softly on the green before slowly rolling into the hole.

"I don't know what the odds are for having two holes in one at the same hole in just four months but they must be huge. "I took a bit of a hit in the bar later but it was a hit I gladly paid."

City of Derry Golf Club professional Sam Smallwoods said Bert was an inspiration to all golfers, regardless of their age. He said: "Bert has got a lovely rhythmical swing and a smooth putting stroke - which obviously he hasn't used much on the 15th green in recent months.

"Bert plays five days a week, weather permitting. He's the oldest playing member we have and also one of the fastest on the course."

