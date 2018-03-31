Meet Ireland's real-life Willy Wonka: 'There are eggs everywhere!'

Ireland’s real-life Willy Wonka has joked how she can’t wait to crack into her own Easter egg tomorrow.

As master chocolatier at Lir Chocolates in Meath, Patricia Brady is responsible for creating almost two million Easter eggs for supermarket giants including Marks & Spencer and Tesco.

Despite spending the past six months working on the seasonal treats, she’s still hoping the Easter bunny pays a visit to her home in Ballybough, Dublin 3, this weekend. “Every year, I probably develop about 25 [new] eggs, and out of that, probably ten of them would be picked,” said Patricia, who’s been working for the Navan-based company for over

thirty years. “We start making around the end of August and stopped about two weeks ago. “[There are] eggs everywhere. You don’t get fed up of them though, especially with the funny ones we come out with every year, and I still always get an Easter egg for Easter.

“I have plenty of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews so they all love me around Easter time. I become very popular all of a sudden!” Statistics show we’re set to scoff a combined 17.5 million chocolate eggs this Easter Sunday.

When it comes to new flavours, today’s egg makers have free range, according to Patricia. “When I started in Lir first we literally had one egg mould,” she explained. “Now we’d probably have about 3,000.

“For the first ten years, I’d say, it was plain chocolate - there was no decorations. Now we don’t do plain eggs really for anybody.

“There’s the odd company that will take the same egg two years in a row, but that’s it then. After that, they want something completely fresh. We’ve already started for next year.”

Retailing for around €35, a one kilo Teeling Whiskey Solid Easter Egg is proving particularly popular among big kids at Skelligs Chocolate Factory in Ballinskellings, County Kerry, ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend. Just don’t look at the calorie content, warned boss Colm Healy, who also launched a new Gin & Tonic Egg this year.

“Our customers don’t care about calories and those who are about calories are not our customer,” he said. “If you’re going to worry about it, you just wouldn’t eat an egg. “I seen the stuff about, ‘You can break it up, you can eat it over a number of weeks’. For feck’s sake, go wild and then go back on your diet.

“I’ll be getting our caramel egg,” he continued. “It's a really thick shell with caramel inside. It’s messy, but wonderful.” Earlier this week, obesity expert Dr Donal O’Shea urged consumers here to limit themselves to a single medium-sized Easter egg over the holiday. Although she’s not expecting many to heed his advice, chocolatier Natalie Keane of Bean & Goose in Wexford - whose Easter offerings include a €17.50 figurine of an Irish hare handmade from single-origin dark or milk chocolate - agreed it’s about quality and not quantity when the foil comes off tomorrow.

“If you’re looking for a good quality chocolate, it really is about turning over that box and reading the ingredients,” she advised. “Like any good food, you’re looking for as few ingredients as possible, so you’re really looking for cocoa mass, cocoa butter, sugar and very little else. What you don’t want to see really on that box is fats or oils. “Price is a big indicator,” she added. “Cocoa is an expensive commodity, so if you’re able to produce something for a euro, you probably haven’t even got cocoa butter in that product, let alone cocoa.”

