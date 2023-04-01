Meet Ireland’s most unusual title holders: ‘People sometimes say we have no talent. But I think, yeah, that’s the point’

From a winning bog snorkeller to a world-beating axe thrower and the All-Ireland air guitar title holder, we find out what it takes to be an alternative champion

It’s Monday evening in the basement of Dublin dive bar r.i.o.t. and performers are taking to the stage and thrash about in a bid to be crowned the Jack Daniel’s All-Ireland Air Guitar Champion 2023. The winner will take home a ‘rock ’n’ roll’ gong and go on to represent Ireland at the World Air Guitar Championships in Oulu, Finland, this summer.