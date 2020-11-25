Meet drugs czar charged with approving safe Covid-19 vaccine

Emer Cooke barely had time to sit down at her desk on her first day as executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before there was a new vaccine to evaluate.

Moderna’s promising results on November 16, showing 95pc effectiveness, came just days after a similar announcement by Pfizer had sent stock markets soaring with anticipation at the potential end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Europe’s new drug czar, Ms Cooke’s job is to lead the scientific scrutiny of new medicines to decide whether to recommend their approval for marketing to the general population. The job has never been more important than today and the pressure is on – not only to get a vaccine out, but to get it right.

“When a company announces we don’t actually have the information in-house,” the Dublin-born Trinity graduate told the Irish Independent. “The company has to submit all the results from the trials they’ve been doing – animal studies, clinical studies, chemical and manufacturing studies – so we can get an overall picture of the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine.

Read More

“These have been developed very quickly, which is very promising from a scientific perspective, but it means there is a lot of attention on the results and we have to make sure we evaluate those as efficiently as we can without compromising our usual scientific standards.”

EMA scientists have already begun an accelerated “rolling review” of data from clinical trials as they are conducted by Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech and Oxford/AstraZeneca, which announced its results from the third rapidly developed Covid vaccine this week.

The agency has beefed up its firepower with a committee of experts from all the member states and an emergency task force independently following developments at all the vaccine companies.

But it’s only when the companies have sufficient data to support a marketing authorisation that the EMA can really start the regulatory procedure properly.

“This involves setting up a scientific team to look at the applications,” said Ms Cooke. “A rolling review allows us to look at bits of the dossier as it comes in, rather than waiting for it to come in at one time, which means the last step can be taken in a much more agile way. It’s designed to accelerate the approval process.”

The agency has learned a lot since 2009, when Ms Cooke and her EMA colleagues took on the H1N1 ‘swine flu’ as part of an emergent global network of drug regulators that was only just learning how to deal with a worldwide pandemic.

“I see that as a pivotal event that really grew our international collaboration, where we were really speaking on a daily basis with the FDA and other regulators,” she said. “A lot of what happened at that time, the foundations were set. A lot of structure has been built into the relationships since then.”

Ms Cooke said the aim now with a coronavirus vaccine is to reach a positive recommendation for the European Commission on a similar timeline to the FDA in the US, which is expected to have a verdict in mid-December.

That means the EMA could quickly give its scientific opinion for the European Commission’s marketing authorisation this year, allowing manufacturers to distribute new vaccines to European recipients as soon as they are produced.

“I’m optimistic because the results look optimistic at the moment,” said Ms Cooke. “I’m certainly more optimistic than I was two weeks ago when we hadn’t seen any of the results. We were actually anticipating that the efficacy figures would be a lot lower.”

However, Ms Cooke said the challenge for the EMA won’t end when a vaccine is authorised – there is safety, public education and politics to worry about.

“We have to be very careful about monitoring the safety of the vaccines when they go out to a large population,” said Ms Cooke, who is planning a public communication campaign to pre-empt anti-vaccine activism and reassure anyone nervous about the scientific approval process.

“We’re all conscious of the huge job that we have to do to protect the public.”