Meet Dara McAnulty, the 16-year-old naturalist from Northern Ireland set to steal Greta Thunberg's crown

The Co Down teenager is the youngest ever winner of the prestigious Wainwright Prize

Dara McAnulty. Picture credit: Elaine Hill/PA Expand

Peter Stanford

Somewhere in Northern Ireland is a primary school teacher who told Dara McAnulty’s parents that their son would “never be able to string a sentence together”.

If it was you, you can be forgiven for blushing because Dara, aged 16, has become the youngest-ever winner of a major literature prize.

Diary of a Young Naturalist, his coming-of age memoir about how his intense, passionate connection with nature helped him escape from the bullies at school who targeted him because of his autism, was awarded the annual Wainwright Prize, named after the much-loved Lakeland fell walker, Alfred Wainwright.

