Medieval Irish chalice sells for almost €58,000 at UK auction

An exceptionally rare 15th century silver chalice which originated in Ireland has been sold at auction in the UK for close to €58,000.

The silver gilt chalice dating back to circa 1480 was sold at auction today by Dukes of Dorchester.

The historical piece had been stored by the owners in a cardboard box in a garden outbuilding for years as they had no idea how rare and important it was.

Senan MacDonagh of Dukes said: “When the owners first showed me the chalice, I immediately realised it was something special which needed further research”.

Dukes consulted the world-renowned silver expert, Phillipa Glanville OBE and she immediately recognised the importance of the chalice and suggested it was probably Irish based on the form and distinctive decoration.

When consulted, Curators at the National Museum in Dublin pointed out that the chalice was similar to an example from County Galway - ‘The Tynagh Chalice’ from the Treasury of Clonfert Cathedral.

Very few chalices of this date are documented and almost all are in public collections.

Silver which predates King Henry VIII‘s Reformation is extremely rare and the Chalice sold at Dukes is deemed to be an incredible survival.

Senan McDonagh noted that “the vicissitudes of the Reformation and the ensuing Dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII may suggest that this chalice was hidden, or even buried, thus ensuring it’s survival. Very little pre-Reformation silver survives”.

It seems likely the chalice was purchased by the grandfather of the present owner in the 1930s. Wilson Rae-Scott was a wealthy financier from Chiswick in West London and according to the family he was a keen collector.

Initially Dukes expected the chalice to sell for €12,000 but global interest prior to the auction persuaded them it was going to do extremely well.

In the end a heated battle between three Irish Collectors saw the final price rise to nearly €58,000. The anonymous buyer was said to be delighted to have saved the historic relic for Ireland.

The owners were “flabbergasted“ and “utterly delighted” with the result. “Needless to say we are extremely pleased we took it to Dukes when clearing our house prior to moving”.