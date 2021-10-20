Mediahuis titles scoop a dozen nominations in Local Ireland Media Awards

Mediahuis Ireland regional newspapers have received more than a fifth of the total nominations for this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards which recognise excellence in regional news publishing.

It’s an unprecedented 12 nominations for the Mediahuis (formerly INM) regional group, home to some of the country’s top local newspaper brands, including the Wexford People, Kerryman, Sligo Champion and Drogheda Independent.

The launch of interactive epaper digital editions of 11 newspapers and the Irish Local News app earns the group a nomination in both the Best Innovation and Best Advertising Campaign categories. Innovation by the Drogheda Independent is also recognised with a nomination in the Best Use Of Social Media category for a series of weekly promotional videos by Alison Comyn.

Alison is among four individual journalists to feature in the nomination list. The Drogheda Independent reporter is also acknowledged with a nomination in the National Lottery Community Story of the Year for “Drogheda Doll Plays Her Part”, the inspiring tale of Natalie Kelly and the work of her Facebook group - The Drogheda Dolls - and the many great causes they have supported.

Expand Close The epapers campaign for 11 Mediahuis Ireland regional newspapers is nominated for Best Advertising Campaign. The initiative is also nominated in the Best Innovation category. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The epapers campaign for 11 Mediahuis Ireland regional newspapers is nominated for Best Advertising Campaign. The initiative is also nominated in the Best Innovation category.

Wexford People journalist Maria Pepper is nominated in the Best Feature Story category for her “Parental Alienation” special report; the Kerryman’s Sinead Kelleher gets a Best News Story nomination for the “Skellig Star direct provision controversy” while Jessica Farry at the Sligo Champion is nominated for the Sports Journalist Of The Year accolade.

The Wexford People has two nominations for community-focused initiatives during the Covid pandemic. The team led by editor Darragh Clifford is nominated for Best News Series for “Home In Our Hearts” giving local people living abroad the opportunity to tell their stories and connect with families and friends back home; and also in the Best Innovation category for “We Miss You” where young readers connected with grandparents through pictures and messages at the height of lockdown.

The Kerryman also has a nomination in Best News Series, for its work on a campaign to secure a vital operation for 14-year-old Ronan Foley. Completing a trio of nominations for The Kerryman is recognition in the Best Front Page category for “Unprecedented”, capturing the new reality of life in pandemic Ireland.

Expand Close The Sligo Champion's picture spread showing shoppers rushing to remove bollards to help an ambulance reach an emergency has been nominated for Best Use Of Photography. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Sligo Champion's picture spread showing shoppers rushing to remove bollards to help an ambulance reach an emergency has been nominated for Best Use Of Photography.

Rounding off the dozen nominations for the Mediahuis local news teams is a nomination in the Best Use Of Photography category for the Sligo Champion’s “Public To The Rescue” picture spread showing shoppers removing bollards in the centre of Sligo town to help an ambulance respond to an emergency.

More than 500 entries were received for this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards in 14 editorial and commercial categories across print and digital publications.

Chair of the judging panel Áine Kerr said: “This year’s nominees demonstrate the capacity of local Irish newspapers to rise to meet unprecedented challenges and provide public service-driven and quality journalism. The nominees represent the very best of local Irish journalism today.”

Jim Hayes, Mediahuis Ireland Regionals Group Editor, praised all the editors and journalists who won nominations “for their inspirational and most relevant journalism at a time when local communities needed it most”.

The awards, which are sponsored by the National Lottery, are due to be held on Thursday, November 11, at Bloomfield House Hotel, near Mullingar.