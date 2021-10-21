Mediahuis titles receive 37 award nominations for outstanding journalism

MEDIAHUIS Ireland titles have received 37 nominations for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2021.

The best reporting and features across Independent.ie, the Irish Independent, the Sunday Independent, the Sunday World and The Herald is recognised in a range of categories.

This year’s awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, received over 850 entries which were judged by a panel of independent judges.

In the Best News Reporter category alone, the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent scooped four out of the six nominations through Fionnán Sheehan, Shane Phelan, Catherine Fegan and Wayne O’Connor.

Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheehan is also nominated for the Political Reporter of the Year alongside Political Editor Philip Ryan.

The Sunday Independent’s Barry Egan earned two nominations in the Arts Journalism and Criticism category and for Showbiz Reporter of the Year. Emily Hourican is also shortlisted in the Showbiz category for the Sunday Independent.

The Irish Independent’s ongoing coverage of the housing crisis receives a nomination in the Campaigning Journalism category.

The entry highlighted how in 2019 it was the Irish Independent that identified a problematic trend of investors buying up homes in an already skewed marketplace. In a bid to bring the issue into the public consciousness, the phrase ‘cuckoo funds’ was used in a front-page headline and has since became a common phrase in political debate.

The Herald is nominated for best headline of the year for it’s pun on Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the US Presidential Election. The headline read "Joe Bye Don”.

Crime correspondent Ken Foy’s work in exposing the Kinahan crime gang earned him a nomination. He published an exclusive statement from Daniel Kinahan which showed the gang boss trying to hide from his crimes. The Sunday Independent’s Ali Bracken and Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant are also in the running from the crime award.

Ms Tallant’s hugely successful podcast Crime World is up for best podcast, along with Independent.ie’s In Focus podcast, which just this week rebranded to The Indo Daily and will now be available five days a week.

In another digital category, Johnny Brew is nominated for Best Use of Video on Independent.ie. The website itself is also up for Best News Website in 2020/21.

Three of the six journalists shortlisted for Sportswriter of the Year are from the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent – Vincent Hogan, Tommy Conlon and Daniel McDonnell are in the mix for the award.

In the Features category, Sophie White and Maeve Sheehan are nominated, while Fearghal O’Connor is nominated among top business journalists in the country.

Shane Ross, Gene Kerrigan and Roy Curtis are nominated for their comment and analysis of news events.

Finally, the Sunday Independent has done particularly well in the relatively new section for Magazine of the Year. The paper’s People & Culture section and Life section are both nominated.

Editor of Independent.ie and the Irish Independent Cormac Bourke said: “Over the past 18 months we have seen the real value of good journalism in Irish society. The pandemic refocused many minds on the need for trustworthy information.

“Throughout that time our team has been working from box rooms, bedrooms and kitchen tables to bring readers the best news, analysis, sport coverage and lifestyle reports. Some of the biggest stories included an investigation into the Bóthar charity, the drink-driving controversy which led to Barry Cowen being sacked as a minister and the expose on Sinn Féin’s Abú database.

“I am very proud of our nominees, as I am of all the remarkable work done in difficult circumstances by our whole team.”

Sunday Independent editor Alan English added: “To receive so many nominations is a great reward for a lot of hard work by the entire Sunday Independent team.

"We fully redesigned the paper during the year, introduced a new section in People & Culture and strengthened our news reporting team, so it’s very satisfying to get recognition from the judging panels across so many different categories.”

Others titles to feature heavily in the nominations include The Irish Times, Irish Daily Mail, Sunday Business Post, The Sunday Times, Irish Examiner and The Star.

The winners will be announced at an online event sponsored by the National Lottery in November.

Speaking about the awards, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of NewsBrands Ireland, said: “The shortlisted entries reflect a remarkable year of brilliant journalism produced by our member news publishers.

"Our members produce a diverse array of journalism with different audiences and views, but all share a commitment to responsible journalism whose reason for being is to probe, to inform, to educate, and to entertain. Sincere congratulations to all the finalists and we look forward to honouring them at the awards ceremony in November.

“Thank you to our sponsor, the National Lottery who has supported the awards for the past six years, and also to the members of our independent judging panel who dedicated a lot of time and commitment to judging the entries.”