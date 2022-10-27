Mediahuis titles lead the way with over 40 nominations for journalism awards

The Herald is nominated for Headline of the Year

The Irish Independent is nominated for Front Page of the Year

The Irish Independent's interview with Ashling Murphy's family is nominated for Front Page of the Year

Mediahuis Ireland publications are leading the way at this year’s Newsbrands Journalism Awards with more than 40 nominations.

The Irish Independent and Independent.ie are shortlisted for 19 awards, while the Sunday Independent is up for 12, the Sunday World six, and the Herald three nominations.

In a year where the news has often been challenging, our journalists have reported from the frontline and sought to get to the core of the big stories.

But there was room for some light-hearted pieces and entertainment which is also reflected in the nominations.

Mediahuis publications and journalists are in the running for 20 out of the 23 categories, including politics, crime, business, features, podcasts, video and digital innovation.

Shane Phelan is shortlisted for ‘Scoop of the Year’ for his work in exposing the mistreatment of children at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

In the Investigations category, Rodney Edwards is singled out for his deep dive into the world of Covid conspiracy theories and numerous articles highlighted those involved in spreading disinformation.

The Sunday Independent's work overall on tackling Covid Misinformation is recognised with a nomination in the Campaigning category.

Nicola Tallant’s ‘Crime World’ won Best Podcast last year and is in the running to retain the crown for the Sunday World. Two other podcasts from Independent.ie – ‘The Indo Daily’ and ‘The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler’ – are also shortlisted.

The two stories of the past year which shocked the country were the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The treatment of both by the Irish Independent has seen the paper nominated for Front Page of the Year.

The Herald also gets a frontpage nomination for its coverage of Kellie Harrington’s gold medal performance at the Olympic Games.

Editor-in-chief at Mediahuis Ireland Cormac Bourke said: “The number of nominations is great recognition for the team of journalists who work everyday to ensure our readers get the best mix of breaking news, exclusive stories, analysis and entertainment.

“This year has been a challenging one for everybody. Having emerged from the Covid pandemic, Europe was plunged into a fresh crisis by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. And closer home there have been many dark days such as the murder of Ashling Murphy. At times the news can be difficult to report too but is our responsibility to reflect what is happening in the country and globally.

“Of course there were occasions when the country celebrated too, including Kellie Harrington’s triumph at the Olympics and when the rugby team reached number one in the world.

“Journalists from Mediahuis’s publications were there for all those moment, both online and in print.”

He added: “What is particularly pleasing today is that many of the nominations are in categories that acknowledge the changing ways we deliver the news. The Indo Daily podcast was launched exactly one year ago and has already build up a loyal listenership. Likewise our video audience is growing all the time.

“Our local news project, which aims to reach every county in Ireland, is also acknowledged as one of the best digital innovations in the past year.”

Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO of the NewsBrands Ireland, said: “We are delighted to partner with Google News Initiative for this year’s Awards and to welcome our category sponsors Business Plus and Newspaper Licensing Ireland.

“Our annual Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all that we value in Irish journalism from ground-breaking scoops and investigations, to reports and analysis of domestic and global events, to sporting glories and much more.

"A special thank you to our independent judging panel and new judging panel Chair Claire Grady for the hard work and dedication put into the judging process.”

Speaking about their new sponsorship of the awards, Sandra Whitney, Managing Director, Global Partnerships, Google, said: “The Google News Initiative is proud to support the NewBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2022 recognising journalistic excellence and highlighting the important role that journalism plays in our society.

"We are delighted to see multi-platform news journalism celebrated across digital innovation, podcasts and video journalism as well as in traditional forms of media and would like to offer congratulations to all those nominated and receiving awards this year.”

The overall winners in each category will be announced at an event in mid-November. Other publications to get multiple nominations include the Irish Times, Irish Examiner, Sunday Business Post and Sunday Times.

Full list of Mediahuis Ireland nominations:

Arts Journalism & Criticism

Emily Hourican, Sunday Independent

Katy Hayes, Irish Independent

Business Journalist of the Year

Adrian Weckler, Irish Independent

Samantha McCaughren, Sunday Independent

Campaigning Journalism

Covid Misinformation, Sunday Independent

Columnist of the Year (Broadsheet)

Ann Marie Tomchak, Irish Independent

Ellen Coyne, Irish Independent

Gene Kerrigan, Sunday Independent

Columnist of the Year (Popular)

Deirdre Reynolds, Sunday World

Roy Curtis, Sunday World

Crime Journalist of the Year

Catherine Fegan, Irish Independent

Patrick O'Connell, Sunday World

Digital Innovation

Local News Project, Irish Independent

Features Journalist of the Year (Broadsheet)

Ali Bracken, Sunday Independent

Maeve Sheehan, Sunday Independent

Front Page of the Year

Irish Independent, Putin’s war on Europe

The Herald, Pride of Portland Row

Irish Independent, Ashling Murphy family interview

Headline of the Year

Headless Check In, The Herald

Hutchdown, The Herald

Murder on the Menu, Sunday Independent

Investigative Journalism

Rodney Edwards, Sunday Independent

Magazine of the Year

Irish Independent Review

Sunday Independent Life Magazine

News Reporter of the Year

Fionnán Sheehan, Irish Independent

Shane Phelan, Irish Independent

Podcast of the Year

The Big Tech Show with Adrian Weckler, Independent.ie

Nicola Tallant’s Crime World, Sunday World

The Indo Daily, Independent.ie

Political Journalist of the Year

Hugh O’Connell, Sunday Independent

Sportswriter of the Year (Broadsheet)

Paul Kimmage, Sunday Independent

Sinéad Kissane, Irish Independent

Tommy Conlon, Sunday Independent

Scoop of the Year

Shane Phelan, Irish Independent

Showbiz Journalist of the Year

Donal Lynch, Sunday Independent

Eddie Rowley, Sunday World

Eugene Masterson, Sunday World

Melanie Finn, Irish Independent

Best Use of Video

Mark Condren, Owen Breslin and team, Independent.ie

Michael Carolan, Independent.ie

Young Journalist of the Year