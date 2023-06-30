Mediahuis seeks digital journalists at launch of pioneering local news project

Mediahuis, Ireland’s top media publisher, has launched a search for regional journalists as part of a new and innovative all-Ireland digital project that aims to help shape the future of local journalism in Ireland.

The project will add substantially to the company’s current regional news output online in Ireland through expanded 26-county local coverage on Independent.ie. Initially, nine new journalists will be recruited, six digital news reporters and three audience engagement editors.

This is the second phase of a local news initiative that has already transformed Mediahuis Ireland’s print-focused regional newsrooms in Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Louth, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow to digital-first operations.

The project has been recognised for its scale and vision in Ireland and internationally, winning Innovation in Newsroom Transformation at the INMA Global Media Awards 2023 in New York last month, Digital Innovation at NewsBrands Ireland last year and the the 2022 Local Ireland Innovation award.

The new initiative will be coordinated and managed through existing regional ‘hubs' in the four corners of the country.

Journalists who join the winning team at Mediahuis Ireland regionals will work with experienced editors, reporters and the company’s regional and national audience teams who all have a proven track record in delivering local news online. Since its launch in 2021, the initiative has seen a more than ten-fold increase in engagement with local stories on Independent.ie.

Jim Hayes, Regional Group Editor at Mediahuis Ireland, said this is a chance for journalists to share in the company’s digital vision for the future of regional journalism.

“We don’t believe local news should take a back seat in the world of digital publishing. We believe this project offers an exciting opportunity for journalists who share that view and want to help us build on the huge success of the past two years.

"Our new regional reporters will work very much under their own initiative to bring the digital news that matters to local communities while new audience engagement editors will help deliver that news to the largest possible audience.”

Journalist can find out more about the roles and submit an application here: www.independent.ie/careers