Mediahuis Regionals win Best Innovation at Local Ireland Media Awards for second year in a row

At the Local Ireland Media Awards in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar (from left) Darragh Clifford, Group Editor, People Newspapers, with the Best Use Of Photography award; Marty Morrissey MC; and Jim Hayes, Mediahuis Regionals Group Editor, with the Best Innovation award.

Mediahuis Ireland’s regional newsrooms have won the Best Innovation award at the Local Ireland Media Awards for the second consecutive year.

The regional group also won Best Use Of Photography for a Wexford People front page story on widespread flooding last Christmas.

The 2022 Innovation award recognised the group’s integrated approach to providing a comprehensive online local news service for seven counties through Independent.ie. The initiative has resulted in a ten-fold increase in traffic to local news stories on the platform in 12 months.

Last year, Mediahuis Regionals won Best Innovation for the rollout of new digital editions of 11 newspapers in a new Local Irish News app.

Local newspapers from all over Ireland were represented as celebrity sports broadcaster and journalist Marty Morrissey hosted the seventh annual Local Ireland Media Awards in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar.

The prestigious awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrate excellence in local journalism and the regional news publishing industry. This year’s awards attracted a record number of entries, totalling more than 600.

Among the other Mediahuis Regionals nominees on the night were Wexford People journalists Maria Pepper, (Feature Journalist of the Year), Simon Bourke (Best News Series) and Padraig Byrne (Best News Story).

New Ross Standard reporter David Looby was also nominated in the Best News Story category while Stephen Fernane in the Kerryman was nominated for Sports Journalist of the Year.

The New Ross Standard was nominated for Best Front Page while the group had three nominations for Best Supplement: The Kerryman's "A Year With Covid"; Mediahuis Wexford titles for "Covid-19 in Wexford"; and the Wexford People for their 2021 Opera Festival Guide.

The judging panel for the awards was chaired by entrepreneur and broadcaster Áine Kerr. She was joined by author and broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald, Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley, broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox, journalist and author PJ Cunningham, Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications, Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair and photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller.

Executive Director of Local Ireland Bob Hughes said: “I want to thank the judges for the care they have taken in assessing more than 600 entries. It was great to have an opportunity for the sector to come together again to celebrate at our first in-person event in three years.”

A special presentation was made on the night to honour the career of Johnny O’Hanlon, former editor of The Anglo-Celt in Cavan and a former Director of Local Ireland.

Mediahuis Ireland Regionals is home home to some of the country’s top local news brands, including the Wexford People, Kerryman, Sligo Champion, Wicklow People, Argus (Dundalk), Drogheda Independent, Corkman, New Ross Standard, Gorey Guardian, Enniscorthy Guardian and Bray People.