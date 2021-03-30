Meath teen Rebecca O’Brien (17) missing

Meath teenager Rebecca O’Brien has gone missing, and Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information on her location.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Rebecca O’Brien, who has been missing from the Ballinlough area of Navan since March 20.

She is described as being 5’5” (165cm) in height, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Rebecca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

