Meath murder suspect presented himself at garda station after fatal assault

Larisa Serban, who was in her 20s, was found fatally stabbed in her home in the townland of Rathmore, near Athboy.

Gardaí at the house where Larisa Serban's body was discovered near Athboy, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath

The only suspect in the murder of a 26-year-old mother presented himself at a garda station at around 5am yesterday.

The Irish Independent can also reveal that gardaí had been investigating a number of alleged domestic violence issues concerning the woman at the centre of the tragic case.

The arrested man, a Romanian national aged in his 30s, was still being questioned last night at Ashbourne garda station after he went to a Co Louth station shortly after the knife attack in which the victim was stabbed at least once in her home.

The man, who is well known to the victim, was last night being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The young woman found dead at her rented Co Meath home yesterday is a Romanian national but had been living in Ireland for a number of years.

Ms Serban and her family are originally from Romania but have lived in Ireland for a number of years.

She had been living at various locations in counties Meath and Westmeath in recent times.

It is understood that officers were alerted to the situation by an emergency call from a female and it is understood that a number of people were in the house when the fatal assault happened.

Gardaí at Kells are now investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

They responded to a call regarding an unresponsive female in the house in the early hours of yesterday ­morning.

National Ambulance Service personnel also attended the scene and Ms Serban was declared dead. Her body remained at the scene for a time before being removed for a post-mortem examination.

The scene was preserved for forensic and technical examination led by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers could be seen carrying out detailed searches and analysis of the house and outhouses. They gathered items from the house which were placed in evidence bags before being sealed and removed for further forensic analysis.

A car and two vans could be seen parked in the driveway of the property, which is a detached bungalow on the road linking Navan to Athboy, around 4km from the town of Athboy.

Although the house is on a busy main road it is in a rural townland adjacent only to a small vacant house and a small church. There is a school across from it which is closed for summer holidays.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room established at Kells garda station.

It is understood the woman and others were renting the property and had moved there in the last year or so.

It is believed they previously lived in the Westmeath area and that some family members may currently live in Navan town.

The investigation is ongoing.