Meath man Gary Reilly (28) who was missing in Los Angeles has been found dead

Poster for Gary Reilly from Co. Meath who had been missing in LA

A Meath man who had been missing in the United States for more than a week has been found dead in Los Angeles, it has been confirmed.

Gary Reilly (28), from Ballinlough, between Kells and Oldcastle, was last seen on a midnight bus on May 5 travelling from Bakersfield to LA in California, a journey of two hours’ length.

Friends were aware he made it to Santa Clarita on the outskirts of LA before getting off the bus but he had not been seen or heard from since.

They started a social media campaign to urge people to come forward with any information on sightings, and said it was out of character for him to be out of contact for so long.

It is understood that Mr Reilly’s body was identified in LA earlier this week and word had been filtering back to Co Meath since then.

An LA coroner report states that Mr Reilly died on May 5. The circumstances of his death are as yet unknown.

Mr Reilly was 6ft 2in tall and travelling light, carrying a backpack, his friends said.

Irish friends have been posting messages of sympathy for his family on social media on learning of his death.

“Rest easy Gary Reilly. Gone way to soon. Thinking of your family and friends at this sad time.” said one.

Other messages described Mr Reilly as “a nice lad” and “one of a kind”.

It is believed he had travelled to the US within the last year.

Local sources in the Ballinlough community confirmed that news of Mr Reilly’s death had reached the townland.

“We had heard last week that he was missing and then late on Tuesday and into Wednesday the news broke. It’s terribly sad,” said one local.

“It’s an awful blow for his family and the community,” they added.

The cause of Mr Reilly death could not be immediately confirmed.