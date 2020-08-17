Meath garda station closed to public after two members of force test positive for Covid-19

A Co Meath garda station is closed to the public today Monday after two Gardai stationed there tested positive for Covid-19.

Slane Garda Station is undergoing a deep clean and sanitisation and is expected to reopen to the public tomorrow.

One Garda was tested after he displayed flu like symptoms and the other Garda, who works with him, was tested as a precaution.

Neither are seriously ill.

No one else in the station party is understood to be symptomatic or expected to have been exposed.

Since March Gardai have worked in the same units to try and reduce any spread of the virus if someone contracts it.

Neither Garda is believed to have contacted the virus through their work as police officers.

Online Editors