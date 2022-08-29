Meath dog rescue inundated with home offers for blind pup due to be euthanised

The blind pup is only four months old

A Meath dog rescue has said that they are “overwhelmed” after they were inundated with offers to foster a young, blind dog who was due to be euthanised.

Royal Dog Rescue, which is based outside Trim, took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of the “sweetest” 4-month-old Rough Collie.

They explained that the pup was brought to the vets to be put down as he is completely blind.

However, the rescue saved him from death and sent out an appeal for dog lovers who were interested in fostering and possibly adopting him.

“Oh, our hearts this morning,” Royal Dog Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

“Wow this boy is just adorable. Very sadly brought to the vets yesterday to be euthanized as he is blind. So sad, makes us so very angry.

“He is the sweetest little boy, only 4 months old, rough collie. We need a foster home for our new baby. He will need a companion dog who is both calm and can play and teach him the way. Blind dogs are amazing and their senses through smell and hearing will blow you away.

“Please DM the page if you can offer a loving foster with view to adopt.”

And in an update, the rescue said that they had closed applications to foster the pup after receiving dozens of messages, thanking the public for their help.

They said: Wow, what a response...we are overwhelmed with enquiries.

“Thank you to all who wrote in. We will update you as soon as we can. Bear with us. No further applications at this time. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts".