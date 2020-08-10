Carroll's Cuisine meat plant in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where nine people have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A meat plant in Tullamore has closed after nine of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

After conducting “independent testing” last week, nine employees tested positive in Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore, Co Offaly and are currently self-isolating, according to the company.

The plant, which has a workforce of 330 people, has now closed to “prevent the spread” of the virus in the community.

“We have been working closely and co-operatively with the HSE and, while positive case levels among our staff are low, we believe that the best approach is to take this break in operations over the days ahead until we can evaluate the results of comprehensive tests which were undertaken for our staff on a precautionary basis yesterday in co-operation with the HSE,” said Kieran Carolan, Chief Executive of Carroll Cuisine.

He said that while there have been calls for all meat factories with cases to close, he added that the industry will need to operate to meet demand.

“However, it’s essential that while closures may be envisaged, the industry will need to continue in operation to supply food and facilities will need to reopen once any particular situation is contained and brought under control. Clear guidance is required on the measures, procedures and roadmap envisaged by the Government in this regard,” Mr Carolan added.

He said that employees will be paid “as normal” and thanked them for their dedication.

“Our employees will continue to be paid as normal. We are very grateful to our staff for their excellent dedication and commitment and for the support and encouragement of our communities however we believe this temporary suspension of operations is the best course of action at this time.”

The first case of coronavirus occurred at the plant after a colleague tested positive on July 31 and began self-isolating.

The company states that it then tested “all staff” with an “independent laboratory service”.

“We are doubling and redoubling our efforts to stop any spread of the virus,” a statement from the company added.

Online Editors