Meat Industry Ireland and SIPTU agree on importance of 24-hour turnaround testing

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and SIPTU have agreed on the importance of 24 hour turnaround testing as part of efforts to protect factory workers.

In a statement, MII said it met with SIPTU this afternoon to discuss a proposed a detailed Code of Practice to protect workers as part of a follow up to a meeting held earlier this month.

The group says the proposal adds to the existing health protocols and Covid-19 preventative measures that have helped reduce the number of clusters in meat plants from twenty-two in May to four currently.

MII Senior Director Cormac Healy said: “MII and SIPTU are in agreement on the importance of ensuring measures are in place to protect workers from Covid-19 and continuity of business which also protects workers’ livelihoods.

"The national screening programme has now commenced and it is essential that turnaround of test results are delivered within 24 hours.

"We discussed a ‘Code of Practice’ for the primary meat processing sector in the context of addressing the ongoing challenge of this global pandemic. We will progress this Code of Practice further with an aim to finalising it at our next meeting”.

It comes after Mr Healy told the Special Oireachatas Committee on Covid-19 earlier this month that a delay in results impacts production and that could in turn impact meat prices.

He said there are proposals to do serial testing in meat plants and that was public health guidance. "We will work to that," he said, but that it should be underpinned by fast results.

