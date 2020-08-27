The mills of politics grind on, and speculation was already under way last night about who will be Ireland's next commissioner.

It's normally an enormously valuable bauble, jealously prized by political parties, but this time Ireland's vital national interests are at stake.

It is traditionally the Taoiseach who deals out the job, but this coalition has virtually equal partners in the two larger traditional parties, with all due respect to the Greens.

Handicapping Micheál Martin's hope to slot one of his own into the lucrative role are two aspects - a lack of appropriate political experience and heft within Fianna Fáil, and the critical need to avoid this appointment being perceived as another serving from the pork barrel.

Here's how the field is shaping up.

Simon Coveney

The current Foreign Affairs Minister is across all things Brexit and has a close working relationship with Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator. He would slot in most easily, and a strong argument is to be made that the months ahead are the most critical to Ireland's future, since they will determine whether Britain, technically already out, has a trade deal with the EU when the effects of its departure decision kick in next year.

Hogan's people detected Coveney "sniffing around" when the ex-commissioner's term was up for renewal. The hard bargain that Fianna Fáil would drive would be to take over the Foreign Affairs portfolio for the rest of this Government, giving it a 7-5 ministerial advantage over Fine Gael instead of the level pegging of six apiece at present.

Mairead McGuinness

The Fine Gael MEP has vast experience as a two-term vice-president of the European Parliament and came close to taking its top job. She has also worn the green jersey for Ireland on British media coverage of Brexit. Appointing a settled European would avoid a Dáil by-election, but create one for a new MEP. While appointing McGuinness would be seen as progressive, she is also a Fine Gaeler, and Fianna Fáil would have to extract a further price to salve the sting to its own conscience, but what that would be is anyone's guess.

Catherine Day

Day is another whose appointment would be seen as non-partisan and affirmative, since Ireland has only ever had one female commissioner, Máire Geoghegan-Quinn. Day ran the EU Trade Directorate, meaning she would be across all of the issues currently in play in the supremely important negotiations that will determine the flow or friction on North-South and East-West trade in these islands. The only issue is that she has retired, as has…

David O'Sullivan

Another highly experienced Eurocrat, an appointment of O'Sullivan would de-politicise the role, much as giving the job to David Byrne all those years ago served to do. O'Sullivan is a former secretary general of the commission and also has experience as an EU diplomat. But the view may be taken he has served his time.

John Bruton

There is never any shame in appointing a former Taoiseach, meaning that both Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern (both once tipped for the Presidency of Ireland) will have their supporters. Bertie is at least of Fianna Fáil stock and has been politically rehabilitating himself around astute Brexit commentary, but he remains politically toxic, while Kenny would face a steep learning curve. On the other hand, Bruton has some clout as a former EU Ambassador to the United States (from 2004 to 2009), and is well-known on the diplomatic cocktail circuit.

Frances Fitzgerald

The former justice minister and new MEP cannot be discounted, especially when the EU Ombudsman's chef de cabinet tweeted in a personal capacity last night that the European Parliament "will expect a female". The former chair of the National Women's Council has a steady and deductive brain, but would naturally take time to get up to speed on trade affairs when time on the Brexit talks is very short. However, the commissioner term has three-and-a-half years to run.

Leo Varadkar

Well, it's an outside possibility. It would remove a thorn from Micheál Martin's side, might prove an attractive challenge for a man who seems to get bored easily once he's mastered a topic, give him lots of space for personal growth - and cause conniptions in Fine Gael. If Mary Robinson can quit the Presidency of Ireland for a job as UN High Commissioner, then anything is possible - just as Bertie was linked to taking over as President of the European Commission from retiring Romano Prodi in 2004.

A Fianna Fáil source close to the leadership last night quipped: "The letters are already being written, but we haven't given it any thought. It could be a former public figure, a leading industrialist, there are an awful lot of possibilities." It seemed, in part, an admission that FF has a dearth of seasoned high-level talent. Michael McGrath and Jim O'Callaghan are capable, but both are political and administrative rookies in real terms, just as Billy Kelleher MEP ain't at the races - nor Richard Bruton, although he has experience and is available.

Coveney seems to be on pole, but there will many shouldering contenders, and many twists and turns in the race to come.