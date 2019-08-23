The Mayor of Kerry has fired back in the defence of the kingdom this afternoon after the Lord Mayor of Dublin penned a letter yesterday teasing of a five-in-a-row win at next weekend’s All-Ireland football final.

Mayor of Kerry fires back in defence of Kingdom after Lord Mayor of Dublin pens witty invitation

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe penned a letter yesterday inviting Mayor Niall Kelleher to stay in his official residence, the Mansion House in Dawson Street, next weekend as the match takes place.

In his invite, the letter s was replaced with the number 5, boldly hinting of a five-in-a-row win for the Dubs.

Mayor Kelleher has now fired back in a hilarious letter accepting the invitation, including jabs at the 37 visits Sam Maguire has made to the kingdom.

“If you don’t mind, we would like a street-facing room to look out at our second favourite 37 – the bar across from your house on Dawson Street,” the letter reads.

My official response to the kind offer from my good friend and Kerry descendent Dublin Lord Mayor @PaulMcauliffe #kerry4Sam #thekingdom pic.twitter.com/DvK9FCVj3W — Cllr. Niall Kelleher (@niallkelleher) August 23, 2019

“I just hope they didn’t name it after the number of times Sam has come to Kerry or else they’ll have to change the name shortly.

The letter even pokes fun at the Lord Mayor’s own name and how it hails from Kerry.

“Some who won’t have to change their names are the fine Dublin players with good Kerry family titles. Like O’Sullivan, O’Carroll, some half of the Brogans and indeed your won McAuliffe is straight from our ancient winning land,” it teases.

“If you don’t mind, upon arrival we’ll dispense with monarchical titles ‘Lord’ Mayor. Best to leave that sort of thing to places more befitting, such as a Kingdom, for instance.

“I accept your kind invitation and apologise in advance that I cannot bring our Celtic Crosses with me to show you as we’d need a convoy of 37 carriages to bring them all.

"Also, I look forward to returning your invite. You can get to Kerry easily, just follow Sam down the road when he’s travelling home,” it goes on to read.

“He knows the way fierce well, having been down there 37 times, in case I haven’t mentioned it,” it concludes.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Mayor signs off the hilarious letter with “Mayor of Kerry, the Kingdom of Ireland, 37 times over.”

The Dublin Mayor then commented on the letter on social media, writing "great rivals, great humour and a great weekend ahead."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mayor Kelleher said how he was amused when he first saw Councillor McAuliffe’s letter.

“It was a funny letter and I knuckled down straight away to write a response,” he said.

“Even Gareth Brooks couldn’t do five in a row in Croke Park,” he added.

The Councillor, who is currently attending the Daniel O’Connell summer school in Kerry, said that many people had commented on Councillor McAuliffe’s letter.

“We’ll be coming down to Dublin and it was very kind of Paul to invite us and we wouldn’t expect anything less,” he said.

“It’s good to have a friendly spirit going and banter between the two councils, as we always have had when it came to the football.

The Mayor insisted that he feels confident ahead of next weekend’s clash.

“We have a fantastic team and have had a great run out in the games played.

“Kerry has an exceptionally good chance of winning,” he added.

