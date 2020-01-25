Mayor of Drogheda appeals to killers of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) as thousands gather to protest feud

The Mayor of Drogheda has appealed to the killers of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods (17) to identify where the rest of his remains are so his family can lay him to rest.

Cllr Paul Bell also described the manner in which the teenager was dismembered as “inhumane and demonic.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a public rally against violence in Drogheda. Photo:Mark Condren

He added that the message to those involved in the feud is, “you must go and go now.”

He was addressing a crowd of around 5,000 people who gathered this afternoon as part of the Standing Together rally in opposition to the escalating gangland feud that has so far claimed three lives.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, as well as Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Aontú leader Peadar Toibin were also there as well as a number of other politicians on a local and national level.

They heard from people working with addiction services and supporting communities effected by drugs.

There was applause when the Mayor said “we have gathered here as a community and as citizens to say to those involved in this ongoing murderous and violent feud that we are about the business of taking back our town from where you and your criminal activities have brought us to.”

He said the people of Drogheda are "terror fatigued" from “enduring intimidation, threats, destruction of property, assaults, attempted murder and the ultimate evil act of murder itself”.

Frank Godfrey standing at St. Peter’s church during a public rally against violence in Drogheda. Photo: Mark Condren

Referencing the town’s 800 year history he said no siege or force “can defeat the spirit of what makes Drogheda citizens so special and we will not fail in ridding our communities of those who are convinced that as of today they are untouchable and able to do as they please”.

“This very attitude and belief of those at the centre of this madness, led to the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Keane Mulready-Woods and the inhumane and demonic destruction of his body.”

He then made his appeal to those who know where the as yet unrecovered remains of the teenager are.

“I appeal to and beg those involved in this hideous act to identify the location of Keane’s remains so that they can be recovered, allowing his mother, father, sister and brother to lay their loved one to rest in the customs afforded to the dead in all civilised societies.”

He said the message to those involved in the feud was, “that there is no place for you to live amongst us and you must go and go now.”

He also called on legislators to look at the laws around tackling the fallout of criminal gang and subversive activity. He called for new legislation to give powers to the gardai to prosecute and convict those involved in drug trafficking and distribution.

Cllr Bell said the people of Drogheda and all communities effected by the criminality that goes with the illegal drug trade say, "there is no such thing as recreational drug use".

Those involved in such drug use are “partners of those involved in drug trafficking and drug distribution,” and they contribute to the misery and pain felt in communities as a result, he said.

