Mayor calls for ban on partners at baby scans to be eased

Family hug: Hazel Chu with partner Patrick Costello and daughter Alex (2). Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Dublin's Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has said that being denied the support of a partner for the duration of an early pregnancy scan is one of the key restrictions pregnant women would like to see lifted.

Ms Chu has been spear-heading a campaign to see the capital's three maternity hospitals revise their current regulations surrounding maternity appointments and leading up to birth.

More than 700 women have emailed her with their stories of heartbreak and loss after she asked for feedback on the issue.