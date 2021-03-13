Mayo woman launches ‘Beep at 3’ campaign to highlight ‘disappointment’ with vaccine rollout

Aileen McDonnell spent four days carving out the message at Silver Strand beach due to tidal changes. Photo: Art Altitudes Droneworks.

A Mayo woman has carved a 380-foot high by 365-foot long message on a beach in Mayo to highlight the frustrations of some Irish people at the speed of the vaccine rollout thus far.

Aileen McDonnell wrote the gigantic message ‘increase supply’ with a syringe on Silver Strand Beach in Mayo as part of her ‘Beep at 3’ campaign in which she is encouraging people to beep their car horns at 3pm on Mother’s Day as a unifying ‘call to the Dáil’.

Ms McDonnell is hoping the social media campaign will show the extent of the “disappointment” at the speed of the vaccine rollout in Ireland and will trigger Ministers into going “the extra mile” to secure more vaccines.

Read More

Aileen chose March 14 for the campaign as it is “exactly 365 days since churches and pubs in Ireland shut their doors”.

"I would ask the public to take a video of their beeping, whether it is in their local village, suburb, housing estate, town or city and send that video to the social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook or Instagram under the hashtag #CALLtoTheDÁIL,” Aileen said.

"The intention is that all of our videos are a representation of our voices in unison which may reach our Government Ministers and encourage each Minister to go the extra mile to increase the vaccine supply and to amend the errors of the vaccine rollout.

"I understand that our Government must be tired but we are all tired. We are all in the one boat and we are urging each minister to row that bit stronger and negotiate firmer terms with the suppliers of the Covid-19 vaccines”.

Aileen said her message on Silver Strand beach is 365-feet long to represent the length of Ireland’s lockdown and each letter is 110 feet high as she wants “the Government to give 110pc” in securing more vaccines for the Irish people.

Ms McDonnell said this should be a signal of support to Government to give them the strength to fight harder for Irish vaccine supplies.

"For those that do not have a vehicle, please join the campaign by banging your pots and pans to make some noise at 3pm on Mother’s Day,” Aileen said.

Read More

Online Editors