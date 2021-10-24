Mayo syndicate scoop almost €600,000 in Lotto draw

The group won the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize

A syndicate of employees in a Mayo healthcare plant bagged a healthy €595,521 windfall in Saturday night’s Lotto.

The collective - 47 in total – work at the Baxter Healthcare plant in Castlebar.

Celebrations so far have been mostly centred on the village of Turlough, four miles from Castlebar, where the winning Quickpick was purchased in the local XL Store.

The big win has been confirmed by locals and celebrations have been underway in the Turlough Inn pub since around 10.30pm on Saturday when news broke of the bonanza as an 80th birthday celebration was underway for a local man.

“News of the big win certainly added spice to the night,” said one person who attended.

“The whole village is buzzing, everybody is absolutely delighted,” he added.

Syndicate members will collect in the region of €12,000 each, not a life-changing amount, but still significant.

“It will make life a little easier for those involved,” said Michael Barrett who runs the Turlough XL Shop with his wife Attracta.

A Quickpick selection in the Turlough shop netted the syndicate the Match 5 Plus Bonus prize in Saturday night’s draw.

A second Quickpick, bought elsewhere in the Republic, landed a similar amount.

There was no winner of the record €19,060,800 jackpot.

This is the first big Lotto win for the Turlough XL Store, although it has landed a number of smaller lottery prizes over the years.

Attracta Barrett said: “It’s absolutely brilliant news. We are delighted. I wish the winner lots of further luck and good health in the future.”

The shop owners stand to gain nothing from the local windfall as the win was not a jackpot.

Syndicate members said they are looking forward to travelling to the National Lottery Headquarters in Dublin later in the week to collect their cheque.