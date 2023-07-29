Mayo star Aidan O’Shea celebrates engagement on All-Ireland football final weekend

Mayo GAA star Aidan O’Shea and his long-term girlfriend Kristin McKenzie Vass have announced their engagement.

The Breaffy man (33) will have plenty to celebrate over All-Ireland football final weekend despite Mayo’s defeat to Dublin at the quarter-final stage.

The couple confirmed the news in a joint post on Instagram.

“It’s happening…. Big fat ‘YES’ from me,” Kristin said in the post.

The pair shared a picture along with the announcement where they were all smiles at Ashford Castle in Aidan’s home county.

They first met in Dublin before keeping in touch while Kristin worked as a nurse in London.

“We met in Dublin a couple of years ago and stayed in touch. She went to London to work as a nurse, there was a bit of back and forth and then she came back to Dublin to go to college here so we’ve been together for a couple of years now,” Aidan recently told RSVP magazine.

Kristin, originally from Kerry, may not be cheering on her native county when the Kingdom take on Dublin in the All-Ireland Final on Sunday.

“When she met me first she was a big Kerry fan, so we’ve slowly changed her! She definitely supports Mayo at the moment,” he said.