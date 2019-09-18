Mayo shooting: Gardaí investigating if elderly man 'thought deceased was an intruder'

Gardaí have arrested an elderly man after a man in his sixties was shot dead.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.55pm last night in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

The man, aged in his eighties, was arrested by gardaí shortly after the incident.

The shooting occurred in a very remote area of rural Co Mayo in the townland of Coogue, not far from Knock.

The farm where the shots were fired is down a long laneway close to an old school.

Gardaí are now at the scene of the fatal shooting and have preserved the area for technical examintion.

Gardai at the scene where a man aged in his 60s, was shot dead in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis. Photo: Ray Ryan

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed there is a car at the scene which has evidence of gunshots on it. A large object appears to have been covered with black plastic by Gardai.

The investigation into the shooting is at the very early stages and gardai are keeping an open mind about the circumstances.

However, one line of investigation is that the shooting was not a result of a dispute but more like a tragic incident.

The man who was arrested is understood to have seen car lights outside his house and fired shots from his home as a warning, possibly thinking there were intruders on his property.

However, the man in his 60s was killed as a result.

The man who was arrested is described as being well liked and respected by neighbours on farms nearby.

They believe that the shooting was a tragedy or a mistake.

The man who was shot dead is understood not to be from the immediate area but from a townland nearby.

Gardai are examining if the man who was shot dead may have been visiting the man who shot him, possibly believing him to be an intruder.

Locals say there have been a spate of burglaries in the area in the past and people are nervous as a result.

The arrested man is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors