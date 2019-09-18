There is "great sadness and a deep sense of shock" following the arrest of an elderly man after a man was shot dead last night, locals have said.

Mayo shooting: Deceased man named locally as gardai probe if elderly man 'thought he was an intruder'

The deceased man, named locally as Brendan Kilduff, died in the incident at around 11.55pm in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo last night.

The second man, aged in his eighties, was arrested by gardaí shortly after the incident.

The shooting occurred in a very remote area of rural Co Mayo in the townland of Coogue, not far from Knock.

The farm where the shots were fired is down a long laneway close to an old school.

Gardaí are now at the scene of the fatal shooting and have preserved the area for technical examintion.

Gardai at the scene where a man aged in his 60s, was shot dead in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis. Photo: Ray Ryan

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed there is a car at the scene which has evidence of gunshots on it. A large object appears to have been covered with black plastic by Gardai.

The investigation into the shooting is at the very early stages and gardai are keeping an open mind about the circumstances.

However, one line of investigation is that the shooting was not a result of a dispute but more like a tragic incident.

The man who was arrested is understood to have seen car lights outside his house and fired shots from his home as a warning, possibly thinking there were intruders on his property.

However, Mr Kilduff was killed as a result.

The man who was arrested is described as being well liked and respected by neighbours on farms nearby.

They believe that the shooting was a tragedy or a mistake.

Mr Kilduff is understood not to be from the immediate area but from a townland nearby.

Gardai are examining if Mr Kilduff may have been visiting the man who shot him, possibly believing him to be an intruder.

His body has been brought to mayo university Hospital, where apost mortem is due to be carried out.

Locals say there have been a spate of burglaries in the area in the past and people are nervous as a result.

A spokesperson for Knock Shrine said in a statement: "It is with great sadness and a deep sense of shock that we learned of the terrible tragedy that took place in our Parish late yesterday evening.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Knock parish community are with the families and friends of those affected by this sad event."

The arrested man is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

