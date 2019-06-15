Mayo mother suffers violent death as naked man claims he murdered her

THE badly beaten body of mother-of-three Valerie Kilroy was discovered by Gardai after a man running naked in a nearby field claimed he had murdered her.

Independent.ie has learned that the body of 41-year-old occupational therapist Ms Kilroy was discovered as a result of a call out to Castlebar Garda station on Friday morning by a member of the public - who claimed to have seen the naked figure of a man running through field's near Valerie's home.

When Gardai arrived at the scene they detained the individual who was said to be covered in cuts and bruises.“This individual was ranting and raving that he had killed Ms. Kilroy,” a source confirmed.

“As a result of this information, officers called to Ms. Kilroy's home and discovered her children alone but unharmed in the house.

“A subsequent search of the adjacent out buildings led to the discovery of her body.”

It's understood a preliminary examination of the scene led officers to believe Ms. Kilroy had died as a direct result of a serious and sustained assault.

The individual initially detained by Gardai, who was known to the deceased, remains in custody at Castlebar Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Westport councillor Christy Hyland told the Irish Independent he was stunned by the tragedy. "All I can say at this time is that my thoughts and prayers go to this woman during this very sad time," he said.

Mr Hyland said the local community is reeling from this ‘unprecedented’ incident in the area.

“The community is absolutely in shock and numbed by this tragedy,” he said.

“We’ve never seen anything like this and this is a very close knit community,” he added.

Online Editors