Mayo man scoops a whopping €143,000 on Winning Streak

Retired Achill native Michael Kilbane received €100,000 after spinning the Grand Prize wheel, making him the highest prize winner of the season.

Earlier in the programme, he won €40,000 in cash and a holiday worth €3,000.

Michael and his wife of 56 years, Margaret, spoke of how overwhelmed they were by the many good luck wishes from their friends and neighbours in Castlebar and Achill Beg.

The couple have two sons, Stephen and Peter. Peter was in the Winning Streak studio last night with his children Rebecca and Emily, while Stephen, who lives in Portugal, watched the show online.

Michael currently lives in Castlebar, where he moved after his retirement in 2004. He does not yet have plans as to what he will do with his winnings.

The show saw a season record last night, with all five players winning a total of €307,000.

Online Editors