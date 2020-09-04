Mayo gas refinery company confirms three coronavirus cases from contractors who travelled from the UK

A Mayo gas refinery company has confirmed that three contractors who travelled from the UK to work for the company have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vermilion Exploration and Production Ireland Ltd, based in Belmullet Co Mayo, said in a statement that it brought in 70 specialist workers to support maintenance works at Bellanaboy Bridge Gas Terminal in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The company said that it “pro-actively” tests all “non-Irish specialist contractors” when they arrive into the country and must test negative before beginning work.

“All of these individuals are required to restrict their movements and follow public health guidance when not at work,” reads the statement.

The three workers were asymptomatic.

“Three individuals, all of whom are asymptomatic, were tested in the same day they arrived in Ireland and restricted their movements awaiting their results,” the statement added.

“They will now quarantine for the next 14 days and will be tested again before being allowed to work.

“As a further precaution we are re-testing all of the contractors who have travelled to Ireland in the past two weeks.”

The company said that it is following “protocols and advice” issued by the HSE, the department of the Health and department of Foreign Affairs.

“We are working closely with our contractors and vendor partners to ensure all works on site are completed safely and together we are taking the necessary precautions to minimise the risk of Covid-19,” the statement daid.

“Our internal Covid-19 protocols have been activated and we are providing support to the individuals. Their close contacts are being identified and contacted by the HSE.

“We want to assure the community that we are actively managing the situation and working with the HSE and regulators,” the statement concluded.

Following queries from Independent.ie, the company said that it does not have systematic testing in place.

It said that prior to travel, workers have to complete coronavirus self-declaration forms stating that they are symptom-free and have not been exposed to a confirmed case in 14 days.

Those who come into the country from abroad “undergo a PCR COVID-19 test by a private company” and “restrict their movements while waiting for test results.”

“A negative result must be obtained prior to being permitted on site to work on the terminal. A positive result will mean the individual will self-isolate and follow HSE Guidance.

“Visiting contractor personnel are advised of their obligations to restrict their movements when not at work,” added the spokesperson.

Vermillion said that a coronavirus response team and contingency plan is in place, with employees working from home since March if they are able to.

“The configuration of the plant and the nature of the work allows for employees to social distance in their day to day work,” said a spokesperson.

Temperature checks are in place as well as hand sanitation points, with “welfare facilities” installed to allow social distancing in canteens and changing rooms.

Online Editors