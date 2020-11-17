Mayo footballer Mark Moran apologises for 'inappropriate' jokes of a sexual nature

Mark Moran of Mayo and Johnny Duane of Galway during the Allianz Football League clash at Tuam Stadium in Tuam, Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mayo footballer Mark Moran has apologised for posting “inappropriate” jokes “made in bad taste” on social media.

Moran (19) has been criticised for recording a video of himself telling jokes of a sexual nature on TikTok.

The player recently won ‘Man of the Match’ for his senior Mayo debut performance against Galway, and last Sunday lined out for Mayo again against Galway.

The Westport native uploaded the video to one of his social media accounts over six months ago.

The video has since been deleted but it began circulating on Whatsapp after he was named on the Mayo panel in October.

He frequently posts videos and has gathered a large following across several social media platforms, amassing over 21,500 followers on TikTok while one of his videos has been viewed 1.1 million times.

When initially contacted about the video, Mayo GAA PRO Paul Cunnane failed to respond to several requests for comment.

In an apology posted on his Instagram account, Moran said his actions were “juvenile and unacceptable”.

“I would like to put something on the record today for people to hear.

“Some videos I posted over six months back included jokes made in bad taste and which I now realise were inappropriate and wrong.

“This was a mistake and I want to apologise unreservedly for my poor lack of judgement.

“My actions were juvenile and unacceptable.”

One GAA official believes Moran was guilty of “youthful stupidity more so than anything else”.

“It’s not something I want to comment on, I actually don’t want to talk about it and I can’t,” they said.

Another senior GAA official said team management could not police players’ social media accounts.

“You would hope players exercise common sense but they are amateurs and they are not under any contract.

“It’s up to individuals how they want to behave on social media.”

Online Editors