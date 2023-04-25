Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest

A guard of honour formed by Mayo GPs walks alongside the funeral cortege of former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus, on its way from St Tiernan’s Church in Crossmolina where his funeral mass took place today. Photo: Conor McKeown

The remains of former GAA president Dr Mick Loftus are carried by family members from St Tiernan’s Church in Crossmolina where his funeral mass took place today. Photo: Conor McKeown

Dr Michael Loftus was remembered as a “humble giant” as the former All-Ireland winner and GAA president was laid to rest today.

The last surviving member of Mayo’s 1951 All-Ireland-winning football squad died last Saturday at the age of 93.

Dr Loftus had the unique distinction of winning an All-Ireland medal, refereeing two All-Ireland finals (1965 and 1968) and serving as GAA president between 1985 and 1988.

Mourners at his funeral in Crossmolina, Co Mayo, this afternoon were told that he had left a proud legacy as a sportsman, medical doctor and humanitarian.

Dr Loftus’s daughter, Orla, joined two of her brothers, Patrick and Michael, in St Tiernan’s Church in eulogising their father.

Orla, a nurse in medical practice, recalled that her father, a lifelong member of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association (PTAA), had during his long career as a doctor been a vocal critic of the abuse of alcohol and the sponsorship of sporting occasions by large alcohol companies.

She spoke of his “unyielding campaign” on these issues, adding that his stance was informed by his role as a GP and coroner (North Mayo).

“His views and stance were controversial but courageous at the time. Ultimately he was proven right,” said Orla.

Chief celebrant Fr Pat Munnelly said Dr Loftus went beyond the call of duty in his life to help people.

He said that if Irish society today had people of the calibre of Dr Loftus then the country would be a better place.

Fr Munnelly also rejected any suggestion that Dr Loftus had been “anti-alcohol”.

“He was not anti-alcohol. He was not anti-anything. He was a man of positivity but he saw the horror and pain caused by alcohol abuse,” said Fr Munnelly.

In protest against the association’s decision to link up with Guinness when it sponsored the All-Ireland hurling championship for a period during the 1990s, Dr Loftus didn’t attend the All-Ireland hurling finals.

Alluding to the fact that Dr Loftus was a member of the Mayo senior football panel which last won the Sam Maguire, Fr Munnelly humorously remarked that he is now in a place where he can exert some influence as regards when Mayo will recapture their first All-Ireland since 1951.

Fr Munnelly said Dr Loftus would be remembered as a man who “helped many through the journey of life”.

“Mickey gave his life to caring for others” going “above and beyond the call of duty” to help people, he said.

He adored his family and his wife Edie, cherishing and encouraging them, the priest added.

Dr Loftus had a strong love for GAA, serving the association with “dignity, with honour and with great respect”.

The former GAA president was described by the priest as an honourable, faithful and good man, “in a word, he was a gentleman for all ages”.

Symbols of Dr Loftus’s long and accomplished life brought to the altar included a photo of his marriage to Edie on their wedding day 67 years ago.

Other symbols included his stethoscope, his pioneer pin, a football and whistle – symbolising his career as a player and referee – and what was described by one of his sons, Dr Joe, as his most treasured GAA possession – his 1951 All-Ireland medal.

Former GAA president Dr Michael Loftus with Kerry's All-Ireland-winning captain Páidí Ó Sé in 1985. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

GAA president Larry McCarthy attended, as did large numbers of GAA officials past and present from around the country.

Colonel Stephen Howard, aide de camp, represented President Michael D Higgins. The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, were also represented.

Dr Loftus was the last surviving member of the 1951 squad. He played at minor level for Mayo and later featured on the county junior football team, winning All-Ireland medals in 1950 and 1957 when he was team captain.

He featured in the senior squad between 1949 and 1953, and was an unused substitute in the 1951 All-Ireland final when Mayo beat Meath.

Dr Loftus is survived by his wife Edie; children Michael, Orla, Patrick and Dr Joe; daughters-in-law Dr Eleanor, Monica, and Jordan; son-in-law Donal; his ten grandchildren; brothers Dr Declan, Finian, Dr Colm, Shane, Liam; and sister Siobhán; and wider family.

Following requiem mass at midday, Dr Loftus was laid to rest in Crossmolina Cemetery.