Maynooth University reverses decision to end staff elections for governing authority roles

Maynooth University has reversed a controversial decision to end staff elections for roles on its governing authority.

A major row broke out between staff and officials over the university’s plans to end the practice of staff electing their representatives on the board, with academics last week said to be considering industrial action if the dispute continued.

The university had planned to introduce a new selection process to fill the staff representative roles on a new incoming governing authority later this year. However, at a governing authority meeting yesterday, its members agreed to reverse this decision.

The decision was confirmed to staff in an email last night.

It means staff will be able to vote and elect representatives for the new incoming board.

The governing authority is a board responsible for the management and strategic direction of the university.

Earlier this year, the university’s current governing authority agreed five staff representatives on the next board could be selected rather than elected.

The university claimed the new policy would drive diversity and ensure uncontested elections would not happen in future.

Staff were angered by the decision and claimed it was undemocratic.

University officials later proposed a hybrid model allowing staff elect three governing authority members, with the remaining two staff representatives chosen through a selection process.

This was rejected by staff and the university came under fire from academics elsewhere.

A majority of governing authority roles at other universities are filled with elections.

After yesterday’s meeting staff were told: “We believe this decision allows us to move forward as a university community and with the understanding that we all have the best interests of Maynooth staff and students at heart.”

The Maynooth University branch of the Irish Federation of University Teachers IFUT has welcomed the move.

“This defence of democracy and accountability was vital to the IFUT members in Maynooth,” IFUT deputy general secretary Miriam Hamilton said.