May 22, 1971: ‘I was on board the contraceptive train’

Fifty years ago today, Isabel Healy joined the historic trip across the Border with a group of feminists

Women protesting at Connolly Station in 1971. Isabel Healy is second from the right behind the banner
Isabel Healy

Women protesting at Connolly Station in 1971. Isabel Healy is second from the right behind the banner

Women protesting at Connolly Station in 1971. Isabel Healy is second from the right behind the banner

Isabel Healy

Isabel Healy

Women protesting at Connolly Station in 1971. Isabel Healy is second from the right behind the banner

Isabel Healy

My aunt Trilby was a very proper doctor’s wife in Co Dublin. Back to Ireland from London in May 1971, I called to see aunt Trilby. It was the day before the ‘Contraceptive Train’ protest by the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement. I had been doing some feature articles for Mary Kenny, then at the Irish Press, and it was she who invited me to join the train protest — even paying my 30-shilling fare.

She may have been the epitome of Irish propriety, but aunt Trilby was also elegant and she loved style. She admired my white sandals and I told her I’d bought them from Dolcis, a British chain. There wasn’t even an arching of her slim eyebrows when I told my aunt about the train trip to Belfast the next day. Handing me some neatly folded notes she simply said: “They’d have a Dolcis shop up there. Will you get me a pair?”

