May 22, 1971: ‘I was on board the contraceptive train’

My aunt Trilby was a very proper doctor’s wife in Co Dublin. Back to Ireland from London in May 1971, I called to see aunt Trilby. It was the day before the ‘Contraceptive Train’ protest by the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement. I had been doing some feature articles for Mary Kenny, then at the Irish Press, and it was she who invited me to join the train protest — even paying my 30-shilling fare.

She may have been the epitome of Irish propriety, but aunt Trilby was also elegant and she loved style. She admired my white sandals and I told her I’d bought them from Dolcis, a British chain. There wasn’t even an arching of her slim eyebrows when I told my aunt about the train trip to Belfast the next day. Handing me some neatly folded notes she simply said: “They’d have a Dolcis shop up there. Will you get me a pair?”

There were women of all ages and backgrounds and a few men on the train. I knew nobody except Mary Kenny, and Nell McCafferty only by sight. I sat opposite Mary — petite, blond, and pretty, wearing a mini skirt and boots. Some of the women, housewives or single mothers from high-rise council flats, were outgoing and funny but the neighbours or sisters they had brought along were quiet and shy.

In this safe, supportive environment, they joked about their problems. Some had several children, some had been deserted, their husbands had left for work in England and never returned. Their wives could not have found these men. No law required that they support their families.

There appeared to be two distinct groups, the other was led by Nell McCafferty. Nell was also small and pretty, plump with wild, curly brown hair. Wearing a shiny lavender Crimplene mini-dress with lacing up the front, her distinctive hoots of laughter could be heard from the other side of the carriage. I was also wearing purple; bell-bottom trousers and a Liberty print patchwork cotton lawn smock with a turquoise shawl, both of which I had made myself.

It was my first time in the North and a silence descended on our carriage when a customs officer boarded and walked through the train at the Border, but he did not question us. He was probably well used to big groups of women going on shopping trips up North.

Belfast was a big, grey city of sullen buildings, overhung by heavy clouds. We went straight into a pharmacy near the station and the poor chemist didn’t know what had hit him: suddenly his shop was overrun with women all wanting condoms and spermicidal jelly. (Being prescription only, it was not possible to buy contraceptive pills on demand. Later, we were all given aspirins to flaunt as ‘pills’ on our return.)

First, he backed off inside the counter to the end of the small, old-fashioned shop as though it was a raid and then he threw up his hands and demanded order in his commanding Northern accent.

That was the serious business of the day; the rest was a jolly. We went into town together and lunched in a dark Chinese restaurant and later went shopping in small groups. I remember Nell being very kind to the more timid women, helping them and showing them around.

It was a Saturday afternoon, and the streets were busy but, interspersed with conservative family-run department stores, the shops were familiar from London and I easily found Dolcis and bought my aunt her sandals.

Returning to Dublin, the atmosphere was tense and excited. Nell’s group at the other side of the carriage were hilarious and noisy but Mary was more reserved and kept her group from joining the others in blowing up condoms and waving them out the windows.

Elation and nervousness

Some women were drinking, and many were giddy with elation and nervousness — not so much about importing contraceptives as that was a group responsibility — but because they had bought clothes and sweets and one was bringing back fireworks, which were also illegal in the south. We were advised to ‘layer’ the new clothes under our own so we wouldn’t have shopping bags on display if we were questioned at customs.

It was hot and some women were wearing two pairs of jeans and layers of summer clothing under their jackets, but when the customs man came on board again at Dundalk, he did not call anybody out or even ask questions, though Nell and some of the others wanted to start the ruckus there and then.

The leaders had phoned Dublin before we left and we knew there would be supporters, press and gardaí at Connolly Station when we arrived. The presence and questioning by the law of our “illegal importation of contraceptives” was an important part of the publicity necessary to make the protest a success.

I was alarmed by the crowd of supporters with placards, reporters and photographers who came towards us on the platform when the train pulled in.

“Have you any of them things?”, asked a man at the barrier. “What things?” “Them… pills.”

“I swallowed it,” I answered. The quote made Time magazine. That night I went to a pub with friends to watch Mary and Nell on The Late Late Show. My pals were impressed. To me it was just another wild outing, but it was strange to watch the show because I had witnessed everything the women described.

On air, the pair appeared brash, but 50 years later, what I remember most of that day was the atmosphere of fun and conviviality, and especially Nell and Mary’s empathy, generosity and kindness.