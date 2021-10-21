| 8.3°C Dublin

Philip Ryan

A maximum of 1,500 people will be permitted to dance or stand at live music venues under the Government’s new guidelines for the hospitality sector.

Under rules signed off on by Culture Minister Catherine Martin, nightclubs will also be permitted to operate at full capacity.

People will be able to order drinks at bar counters again under the hospitality guidelines.

However, patrons will have to bring drinks back to to their tables and will not be permitted to sit at the bar.

Licensing hours will return to normal from tomorrow and nightclubs and late bars will be permitted to reopen.

Up to ten adults can book a table indoors and multiple bookings will be allowed.

Masks will have to be worn when leaving a table and staff will have to wear them while working.

Fáilte Ireland will publish the new guidelines later today after officials meet with the hospitality industry.

There are ongoing talks about new rules for nightclubs which are also due to be published today.

More to follow…

