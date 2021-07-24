Maximum 15 at a table and out by 11.30pm - everything you need to know about the new indoor dining rules

Indoor dining will resume for the first time this year on Monday.

The updated draft guidelines for indoor dining were released late on Friday night ahead of the hospitality sector’s full reopening this coming Monday.

Under the updated guidelines, which will be formally signed off on Sunday, 15 people will be permitted to dine together – altough most of them must be children. A maximum of six people over the age of 13 can be present at the table. Children are exempt from needing to show proof of vaccination or recovery.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of the main things to know ahead of Monday’s reopening.

15 people will be permitted to dine together in certain circumstances

While a maximum of six people aged 13 or over are permitted at a table, this limit of six does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall. This will enable families with children to dine indoors.

Table service only, no time limit and all doors must be manned by staff

All those availing of indoor dining must be seated at their table at all times, except for going to the bathroom and face coverings must be worn when not seated at the table. There will be no time limit placed on customers. There will be no counter service allowed.

Staff will also be required to man all entries into the premises in order to ensure fully vaccinated people only gain entry.

Proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 and photo ID may be required

If you are to avail of indoor dining, you must be able to prove that you are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months. You can prove this by showing your Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or vaccination card if you have not yet received the DCC.

Staff may ask to see a Government-issued ID, such as a driving license or passport to confirm a customer’s ID as they are at a premises.

Musical performances, dancing or other entertainment and mingling between tables are not permitted

Musical performances are not permitted under the new guidelines and people will not be allowed to dance or mingle with people at other tables while dining indoors. It is also not permitted for people to book multiple tables indoors.

Tables must be also be positioned two metres apart where possible but if this is not possible, Physical distancing of at least two metre should be maintained between people seated at tables.

Physical distancing of a minimum of one metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair).

Updated ventilation guidelines mean CO2 monitors must be used by businesses

Increased airflow, air extractors and CO2 monitors all form part of the updated guidance on ventilation with a focus now being put on maintaining high air quality and airflow for indoor dining in an attempt to avoid the spread of Covid-19 indoors.

Premises must be clear of all customers by 11.30pm.

All pubs, restaurants and cafés must be emptied by 11:30pm under the new guidance.

Businesses which reopen will also be able to avail of the three-week double payment of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, it was confirmed in the guidelines.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night admitted that the new guidelines may add to staff costs for businesses but said it was the “only way” businesses could reopen during the Delta wave.

“The restrictions being applied to this reopening are designed to be a temporary measure, and hugely important for the sector and their customers. I know that operating this new system will be inconvenient for business and could add to staff costs. It is, however, the only way we can re-open and stay open throughout this Delta wave,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Hopefully, it will not be necessary in a few months’ time but it is good to have it in place in case it is. There will be teething problems and we will work with the industry to review and amend the regulations as needed and based on practical experience.

“The Irish public have shown great solidarity and dedication throughout the pandemic. As we take another step in reopening society, I encourage everyone to play their part in ensuring that the new requirements work for public health, for businesses and customers alike,” the Tánaiste said.